Bellbrook trying to find solution for Little Sugarcreek Road

In 2019, Bellbrook hired Terracon to do one boring and a feasibility study for some potential solutions.

The study indicated the bedrock needs shored up underneath a portion of Little Sugarcreek Road where the edge started to slip away after heavy rains the previous February.

A more detailed analysis of the geology is needed, the study says, but work to fix just that portion underneath the roadway could cost $1.1 million, according to previous reporting in the Dayton Daily News.

Dodd said it could cost between $7.2 million and $8.9 million to fix the entire length of the roadway — which is more than the city’s 2021 operating budget at $6.8 million. The city plans to fix the road, most likely in phases, between Franklin Street and Vineyard Way.

The road doesn’t slip all the time, Dodd said, but the city would like to be prepared for the next time it does.

“We’re anxious to get the results and see what we’re up against,” Dodd said.