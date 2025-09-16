Belmont Billiards, an iconic bar and pool hall in Dayton, celebrates 100 years with free event

In conjunction with Belmont Days, the bar and pool hall will open at noon.

There will be live bands outside in the parking lot 3-9 p.m. with the party moving indoors 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Guests can expect local and regional DJs featuring sets of all vinyl 45s, soul, disco and funk. Later in the night, they will feature ghettotech, dance, Midwest house and techno.

This event is free and open to the public. After 10 p.m., Belmont Billiards is 21 and older.

The early days of Belmont Billiards

Bruce Goodman, a longtime owner of Belmont Billiards, previously told this news outlet that the bar started in 1925 as a tobacco and candy shop in what was then Van Buren Twp.

He said the shop became a local hangout for men where they eventually persuaded the owner to add a pool table. Liquor was added soon after prohibition was lifted in 1933. It remained a men’s only club until the late 70s — due to only having one restroom.

Belmont Billiards underwent a major transformation to its current structure in 1978.

What to expect

The current owners received the keys in August 2022. After closing for a few days, it reopened Sept. 1.

“Locally owned and operated spaces like ours are becoming scarce across the country, so maintaining our community connection makes us unique,” Creepingbear said. “Since the relaunch of the business three years ago, we have achieved our goal of breathing new life into the place.”

The owners have completed a comprehensive renovation of the space with restored pool tables, expanded offerings and much more.

Guests can expect craft cocktails served in an unpretentiousness atmosphere, cheap beers and $6 per hour billiards. The bar serves food 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

“The folks that frequent Belmont Billiards appreciate our laid back relaxed vibe and attention to the details of service,” Creepingbear said.

“Bars like this always rely on the neighborhood,” DeLamatre previously said. “Anybody that lives within walking distance — we’re your bar. And we want to maintain that, but I really see this bar as a Dayton bar and a destination.”

MORE DETAILS

Belmont Billiards, 820 Watervliet Ave., is open 5 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday

Throughout the week, guests can expect local DJs. The bar hosts punk rock karaoke the third Monday of each month, a tango dance lesson the first Tuesday of each month, in-house tournaments every Wednesday, throw live shows every Friday and “Boom Bap in Belmont” the first Saturday of each month. They also have free dance parties featuring local and regional talent every preceding Saturday.