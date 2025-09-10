BENCHWOOD STATION: Butler Twp. business district gets a rebrand

Construction began last summer on the one-lane roundabout, which is situated on the northern portion of Miller Lane, south of Little York Road and north of York Plaza Lane, near Sake Japanese Steakhouse.

The $6 million project, which was managed in partnership with the Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District, focused on enhancing pedestrian and driver safety and aesthetic improvements.

Renovations made throughout the business corridor included the roundabout, upgraded signals, lighting, sidewalks and rebranded gateway signage and landscaping. The goal was to make Benchwood Station business district safer, more connected and more welcoming for residents and businesses, Butler Twp. Administrator Erika Vogel said.

“We wanted to slow down traffic from the north, which the roundabout is successfully doing, and we wanted to provide a nice entry point to Miller Lane with the beautification upgrades,” Vogel said. “This project was about more than infrastructure; it was about ensuring Benchwood Station remains a thriving hub for our community and visitors.”

Benchwood Station, previously known unofficially as simply “Miller Lane,” serves as a commercial backbone for the township, generating more than $2.5 million annually through hotel lodging taxes, voter-approved Joint Economic Development Zone (JEDZ) income tax and Tax Increment Financing revenue.

“Between those three revenue sources, they provide a significant amount of income for the township, which allows us to do these types of upgrades,” Vogel said.

More than 20,000 vehicles travel through the Benchwood Station each day, according to township officials, thanks to the district’s collection of restaurants, hotels and retail stores. Among the newest business additions to the corridor are the Ultimate Shine Car Wash, which opened last year, a new U-Haul storage facility near the corner of Miller Lane and Little York Road, and a Dutch Bros. Coffee location that opened this week near the southeast corner of North Dixie Drive and York Commons Boulevard.

Staybridge Suites is also currently constructing a new hotel at 7920 Miller Lane, just north of Sake.

The beautification and rebranding effort also served as a catalyst for business improvements in the area, Vogel highlighted, including an expansion of Luxury Nail Spa, upgrades to the exterior of Golden Corral, and planned renovations at the Marriott hotel.

“That was our hope; that this would spur some momentum and get people to take pride in their properties, so it’s doing exactly what we’d hoped it would,” Vogel said.

Benchwood Station Business District will host an event called the Cruise-In to Butler Twp. this Friday, Sept. 12, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.