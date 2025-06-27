Best of Dayton 2025 winners: Food, Dining & Drinking category

The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2025.
The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Dayton 2025 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Food, Dining & Drinking category:
Best Appetizers
• First Place: Blind Bob’s
• Finalist: Nick’s Restaurant
• Finalist: Oakwood Club
Best Bakery
• First Place: Val’s Bakery
• Finalist: Ashley’s Pastry Shop
• Finalist: Smales Pretzel Bakery
Best Bar/Lounge
• First Place: The Barrel House
• Finalist: Tender Mercy
• Finalist: Moe Harrigan’s Tavern
Best Bartender
• First Place: Matt Ross Barrel House
• Finalist: Gabby Rittinger Bock Family Brewing
• Finalist: Doug Gangloff Meridien
Best BBQ
• First Place: City Barbeque
• Finalist: Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro
• Finalist: Company 7 BBQ
Best Breakfast
• First Place: Blue Berry Cafe
• Finalist: George’s Family Restaurant
• Finalist: Alleyway Cafe
Best Brewery/Distillery
• First Place: Warped Wing Brewing Company
• Finalist: Branch & Bone Artisan Ales
• Finalist: Loose Ends Brewing
Best Brunch
• First Place: Blue Berry Cafe
• Finalist: The Ugly Duckling
• Finalist: Lily’s Dayton
Best Buffet
• First Place: Pizza Dive
• Finalist: Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering
• Finalist: Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine
Best Caterer
• First Place: Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering
• Finalist: All The Best Delicatessen
• Finalist: Bernstein’s Catering
Best Chicken Sandwich
• First Place: CULTURE
• Finalist: Warped Wing Brewing Company
• Finalist: Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering
Best Chinese Food
• First Place: China Cottage
• Finalist: CJ Chan
• Finalist: Ozu852
Best Chocolates
• First Place: Esther Price Candies
• Finalist: Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe
• Finalist: Winans Coffee & Chocolate
Best Coffee Shop
• First Place: Ghostlight Coffee
• Finalist: Warehouse 4 Coffee
• Finalist: Pettibone Coffee
Best Deli/Sandwich Shop
• First Place: Tony & Pete’s
• Finalist: All The Best Delicatessen
• Finalist: Canal Street Arcade and Deli
Best Desserts
• First Place: Dorothy Lane Market
• Finalist: Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering
• Finalist: Say Yes Cakes
Best Diner
• First Place: George’s Family Restaurant
• Finalist: Hasty Tasty Pancake House
• Finalist: The Ugly Duckling
Best Donut Shop
• First Place: Bill’s Donut Shop
• Finalist: Stan the Donut Man
• Finalist: Jim’s Donut Shop
Best Ethnic Grocery
• First Place: Jungle Jim’s International Market
• Finalist: La Michoacana Mexican Market #5
• Finalist: International Grocery Halal Market
Best Family Restaurant
• First Place: George’s Family Restaurant
• Finalist: Spaghetti Warehouse
• Finalist: Pizza Dive
Best Farmers Market
• First Place: 2nd Street Market
• Finalist: Englewood Market
• Finalist: Oakwood Farmers’ Market
Best Fine Dining
• First Place: Pine Club
• Finalist: Oakwood Club
• Finalist: Grist
Best Food Truck
• First Place: McNasty’s Food Truck
• Finalist: The Food Pitt
• Finalist: Freda’s Food Truck Trailer
Best French Fries
• First Place: The Root Beer Stande
• Finalist: Loose Ends Brewing
• Finalist: Meridien
Best Gay Bar
• First Place: MJ’s on Jefferson
• Finalist: The Stage Door
• Finalist: Right Corner Bar
Best Grocery Store
• First Place: Dorothy Lane Market
• Finalist: Dot’s Market
• Finalist: Kroger Marketplace
Best Hamburger
• First Place: Hamburger Wagon
• Finalist: Slyder’s Tavern
• Finalist: The Root Beer Stande
Best Happy Hour
• First Place: The Trolley Stop
• Finalist: The Barrel House
• Finalist: Nick’s Restaurant
Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
• First Place: Treasure Island Supper Club
• Finalist: Flavors Eatery
• Finalist: Pizza Dive
Best Hot Dog Stand
• First Place: The Root Beer Stande
• Finalist: Chicago Gyros & Dogs
• Finalist: Blind Dogs
Best Ice Cream
• First Place: Graeter’s Ice Cream
• Finalist: Tom & Dot’s Gelato Shop
• Finalist: Jubie’s Creamery
Best Indian Food
• First Place: Amar India Restaurant
• Finalist: Jeet India Restaurant
• Finalist: Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine
Best Italian Food
• First Place: Mamma DiSalvos
• Finalist: Jimmy’s Italian Cuisine & Bar
• Finalist: Grist
Best Japanese Food/Sushi
• First Place: Sky Asian Cuisine
• Finalist: Ozu852
• Finalist: Kabuki Restaurant & Sushi Bar
Best Mexican Food
• First Place: Taqueria Mixteca
• Finalist: El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill
• Finalist: El Rancho Grande
Best Middle Eastern Food
• First Place: Pasha Grill
• Finalist: Cedarland Bakery & Restaurant
• Finalist: Olive Mediterranean Grill
Best Nachos
• First Place: Freda’s Food Truck Trailer
• Finalist: Warped Wing Brewing Company
• Finalist: Bennett’s Publical Family Sports Grill
Best Natural Food Store
• First Place: Health Foods Unlimited
• Finalist: Whole Foods Market
• Finalist: Fresh Thyme Market
Best Neighborhood Bar
• First Place: Moe Harrigan’s Tavern
• Finalist: Slyder’s Tavern
• Finalist: The Trolley Stop
Best Patio Dining
• First Place: Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro
• Finalist: TJ Chumps
• Finalist: The Trolley Stop
Best Pizza
• First Place: Marion’s Piazza
• Finalist: Old Scratch Pizza & Beer
• Finalist: Joe’s Pizzeria
Best Place for Craft Beer
• First Place: Warped Wing Brewing Company
• Finalist: The Barrel House
• Finalist: Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine
Best Place to Buy Meats
• First Place: Dot’s Market
• Finalist: Zink Meat Market
• Finalist: Dorothy Lane Market
Best Restaurant in the Oregon District
• First Place: Thai 9
• Finalist: Salar
• Finalist: CULTURE
Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner
• First Place: Pine Club
• Finalist: Oakwood Club
• Finalist: Grist
Best Seafood
• First Place: Jay’s Seafood
• Finalist: Club Oceano Seafood & Bar
• Finalist: Meridien
• Finalist: Oakwood Club
Best Sports Bar
• First Place: Roosters
• Finalist: Bunker’s Sports Bar & Grill
• Finalist: Geez Grill & Pub
Best Square-Cut Pizza
• First Place: Marion’s Piazza
• Finalist: Joe’s Pizzeria
• Finalist: Cassano’s The Pizza King
Best Steakhouse
• First Place: Pine Club
• Finalist: Oakwood Club
• Finalist: Texas Roadhouse
Best Tacos
• First Place: Taqueria Mixteca
• Finalist: Agave & Rye
• Finalist: What the Taco
Best Wine Bar
• First Place: Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant
• Finalist: Joui Wine
• Finalist: The Silver Slipper
Best Winery
• First Place: Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine
• Finalist: Valley Vineyards & Cellar Dwellers
• Finalist: Old Mason Winery
Best Wings
• First Place: Roosters
• Finalist: Nick’s Restaurant
• Finalist: Warped Wing Brewing Company