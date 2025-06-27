Best of Dayton 2025 winners: Food, Dining & Drinking category

The contest where readers tell us their choices on the best businesses, places and people in the Dayton region.

Local News
32 minutes ago
X

The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2025.

The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Food, Dining & Drinking category:

Best Appetizers

• First Place: Blind Bob’s

• Finalist: Nick’s Restaurant

• Finalist: Oakwood Club

Best Bakery

• First Place: Val’s Bakery

• Finalist: Ashley’s Pastry Shop

• Finalist: Smales Pretzel Bakery

Best Bar/Lounge

• First Place: The Barrel House

• Finalist: Tender Mercy

• Finalist: Moe Harrigan’s Tavern

Best Bartender

• First Place: Matt Ross Barrel House

• Finalist: Gabby Rittinger Bock Family Brewing

• Finalist: Doug Gangloff Meridien

Best BBQ

• First Place: City Barbeque

• Finalist: Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro

• Finalist: Company 7 BBQ

Best Breakfast

• First Place: Blue Berry Cafe

• Finalist: George’s Family Restaurant

• Finalist: Alleyway Cafe

Best Brewery/Distillery

• First Place: Warped Wing Brewing Company

• Finalist: Branch & Bone Artisan Ales

• Finalist: Loose Ends Brewing

Best Brunch

• First Place: Blue Berry Cafe

• Finalist: The Ugly Duckling

• Finalist: Lily’s Dayton

Best Buffet

• First Place: Pizza Dive

• Finalist: Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering

• Finalist: Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine

Best Caterer

• First Place: Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering

• Finalist: All The Best Delicatessen

• Finalist: Bernstein’s Catering

Best Chicken Sandwich

• First Place: CULTURE

• Finalist: Warped Wing Brewing Company

• Finalist: Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering

Best Chinese Food

• First Place: China Cottage

• Finalist: CJ Chan

• Finalist: Ozu852

Best Chocolates

• First Place: Esther Price Candies

• Finalist: Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe

• Finalist: Winans Coffee & Chocolate

Best Coffee Shop

• First Place: Ghostlight Coffee

• Finalist: Warehouse 4 Coffee

• Finalist: Pettibone Coffee

Best Deli/Sandwich Shop

• First Place: Tony & Pete’s

• Finalist: All The Best Delicatessen

• Finalist: Canal Street Arcade and Deli

Best Desserts

• First Place: Dorothy Lane Market

• Finalist: Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering

• Finalist: Say Yes Cakes

Best Diner

• First Place: George’s Family Restaurant

• Finalist: Hasty Tasty Pancake House

• Finalist: The Ugly Duckling

Best Donut Shop

• First Place: Bill’s Donut Shop

• Finalist: Stan the Donut Man

• Finalist: Jim’s Donut Shop

Best Ethnic Grocery

• First Place: Jungle Jim’s International Market

• Finalist: La Michoacana Mexican Market #5

• Finalist: International Grocery Halal Market

Best Family Restaurant

• First Place: George’s Family Restaurant

• Finalist: Spaghetti Warehouse

• Finalist: Pizza Dive

Best Farmers Market

• First Place: 2nd Street Market

• Finalist: Englewood Market

• Finalist: Oakwood Farmers’ Market

Best Fine Dining

• First Place: Pine Club

• Finalist: Oakwood Club

• Finalist: Grist

Best Food Truck

• First Place: McNasty’s Food Truck

• Finalist: The Food Pitt

• Finalist: Freda’s Food Truck Trailer

Best French Fries

• First Place: The Root Beer Stande

• Finalist: Loose Ends Brewing

• Finalist: Meridien

Best Gay Bar

• First Place: MJ’s on Jefferson

• Finalist: The Stage Door

• Finalist: Right Corner Bar

Best Grocery Store

• First Place: Dorothy Lane Market

• Finalist: Dot’s Market

• Finalist: Kroger Marketplace

Best Hamburger

• First Place: Hamburger Wagon

• Finalist: Slyder’s Tavern

• Finalist: The Root Beer Stande

Best Happy Hour

• First Place: The Trolley Stop

• Finalist: The Barrel House

• Finalist: Nick’s Restaurant

Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

• First Place: Treasure Island Supper Club

• Finalist: Flavors Eatery

• Finalist: Pizza Dive

Best Hot Dog Stand

• First Place: The Root Beer Stande

• Finalist: Chicago Gyros & Dogs

• Finalist: Blind Dogs

Best Ice Cream

• First Place: Graeter’s Ice Cream

• Finalist: Tom & Dot’s Gelato Shop

• Finalist: Jubie’s Creamery

Best Indian Food

• First Place: Amar India Restaurant

• Finalist: Jeet India Restaurant

• Finalist: Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine

Best Italian Food

• First Place: Mamma DiSalvos

• Finalist: Jimmy’s Italian Cuisine & Bar

• Finalist: Grist

Best Japanese Food/Sushi

• First Place: Sky Asian Cuisine

• Finalist: Ozu852

• Finalist: Kabuki Restaurant & Sushi Bar

Best Mexican Food

• First Place: Taqueria Mixteca

• Finalist: El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill

• Finalist: El Rancho Grande

Best Middle Eastern Food

• First Place: Pasha Grill

• Finalist: Cedarland Bakery & Restaurant

• Finalist: Olive Mediterranean Grill

Best Nachos

• First Place: Freda’s Food Truck Trailer

• Finalist: Warped Wing Brewing Company

• Finalist: Bennett’s Publical Family Sports Grill

Best Natural Food Store

• First Place: Health Foods Unlimited

• Finalist: Whole Foods Market

• Finalist: Fresh Thyme Market

Best Neighborhood Bar

• First Place: Moe Harrigan’s Tavern

• Finalist: Slyder’s Tavern

• Finalist: The Trolley Stop

Best Patio Dining

• First Place: Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro

• Finalist: TJ Chumps

• Finalist: The Trolley Stop

Best Pizza

• First Place: Marion’s Piazza

• Finalist: Old Scratch Pizza & Beer

• Finalist: Joe’s Pizzeria

Best Place for Craft Beer

• First Place: Warped Wing Brewing Company

• Finalist: The Barrel House

• Finalist: Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine

Best Place to Buy Meats

• First Place: Dot’s Market

• Finalist: Zink Meat Market

• Finalist: Dorothy Lane Market

Best Restaurant in the Oregon District

• First Place: Thai 9

• Finalist: Salar

• Finalist: CULTURE

Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner

• First Place: Pine Club

• Finalist: Oakwood Club

• Finalist: Grist

Best Seafood

• First Place: Jay’s Seafood

• Finalist: Club Oceano Seafood & Bar

• Finalist: Meridien

• Finalist: Oakwood Club

Best Sports Bar

• First Place: Roosters

• Finalist: Bunker’s Sports Bar & Grill

• Finalist: Geez Grill & Pub

Best Square-Cut Pizza

• First Place: Marion’s Piazza

• Finalist: Joe’s Pizzeria

• Finalist: Cassano’s The Pizza King

Best Steakhouse

• First Place: Pine Club

• Finalist: Oakwood Club

• Finalist: Texas Roadhouse

Best Tacos

• First Place: Taqueria Mixteca

• Finalist: Agave & Rye

• Finalist: What the Taco

Best Wine Bar

• First Place: Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

• Finalist: Joui Wine

• Finalist: The Silver Slipper

Best Winery

• First Place: Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine

• Finalist: Valley Vineyards & Cellar Dwellers

• Finalist: Old Mason Winery

Best Wings

• First Place: Roosters

• Finalist: Nick’s Restaurant

• Finalist: Warped Wing Brewing Company

