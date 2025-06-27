Best of Dayton 2025 winners: Health & Medical category

The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2025.
The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Dayton 2025 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Health & Medical category:
Best Assisted Living Facility
• First Place: St. Leonard
• Finalist: Bethany Village
• Finalist: 10 Wilmington Place
Best Cancer Care Center
• First Place: Kettering Health Cancer Center
• Finalist: Dayton Physicians Network
• Finalist: Miami Valley Hospital
Best Dentist
• First Place: Dental Loft at the Greene
• Finalist: Van Buren Dental
• Finalist: Paul Family Dentistry
Best Health Food Store
• First Place: Health Foods Unlimited
• Finalist: Whole Foods Market
• Finalist: Fresh Thyme Market
Best Health/Fitness Club
• First Place: KP FITNESS
• Finalist: Femme Fatale Dayton
• Finalist: CrossFit Dayton
Best Hearing Service
• First Place: EarPro Audiology: Dr. Katie Cisler
• Finalist: Family Hearing Centers
• Finalist: Hear All Hearing Center
Best Memory Care
• First Place: St. Leonard
• Finalist: Bethany Village
• Finalist: 10 Wilmington Place
Best Mental Health/Drug Addiction Center
• First Place: Empower Psychology + Wellness
• Finalist: Better Days Center
• Finalist: TCN Behavioral Health Services
Best Nursing Home/Rehabilitation Center
• First Place: Bethany Village
• Finalist: St. Leonard
• Finalist: Stonespring Skilled Nursing Facility
Best OB/GYN
• First Place: Huey and Weprin OB/GYN
• Finalist: Far Hills OB/GYN
• Finalist: Magnolia Women’s Health at SouthMed
Best Optometrist
• First Place: Abigail Glick Miamisburg Vision Care
• Finalist: Zeser Family Eyecare
• Finalist: Dayton Optometric Center
Best Orthodontist
• First Place: Burke Orthodontics
• Finalist: Beavercreek Orthodontics
• Finalist: Beckstrom Orthodontics
Best Physical Therapist
• First Place: Your Neighbor Physical Therapy
• Finalist: Physioflows
• Finalist: Orion Sports Medicine
Best Primary Care Doctor
• First Place: Amanda Gedeit DO
• Finalist: Andrew Diller MD
• Finalist: Michelle Russell DO