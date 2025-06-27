Best of Dayton 2025 winners: Health & Medical category

32 minutes ago
The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2025.

The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Health & Medical category:

Best Assisted Living Facility

• First Place: St. Leonard

• Finalist: Bethany Village

• Finalist: 10 Wilmington Place

Best Cancer Care Center

• First Place: Kettering Health Cancer Center

• Finalist: Dayton Physicians Network

• Finalist: Miami Valley Hospital

Best Dentist

• First Place: Dental Loft at the Greene

• Finalist: Van Buren Dental

• Finalist: Paul Family Dentistry

Best Health Food Store

• First Place: Health Foods Unlimited

• Finalist: Whole Foods Market

• Finalist: Fresh Thyme Market

Best Health/Fitness Club

• First Place: KP FITNESS

• Finalist: Femme Fatale Dayton

• Finalist: CrossFit Dayton

Best Hearing Service

• First Place: EarPro Audiology: Dr. Katie Cisler

• Finalist: Family Hearing Centers

• Finalist: Hear All Hearing Center

Best Memory Care

• First Place: St. Leonard

• Finalist: Bethany Village

• Finalist: 10 Wilmington Place

Best Mental Health/Drug Addiction Center

• First Place: Empower Psychology + Wellness

• Finalist: Better Days Center

• Finalist: TCN Behavioral Health Services

Best Nursing Home/Rehabilitation Center

• First Place: Bethany Village

• Finalist: St. Leonard

• Finalist: Stonespring Skilled Nursing Facility

Best OB/GYN

• First Place: Huey and Weprin OB/GYN

• Finalist: Far Hills OB/GYN

• Finalist: Magnolia Women’s Health at SouthMed

Best Optometrist

• First Place: Abigail Glick Miamisburg Vision Care

• Finalist: Zeser Family Eyecare

• Finalist: Dayton Optometric Center

Best Orthodontist

• First Place: Burke Orthodontics

• Finalist: Beavercreek Orthodontics

• Finalist: Beckstrom Orthodontics

Best Physical Therapist

• First Place: Your Neighbor Physical Therapy

• Finalist: Physioflows

• Finalist: Orion Sports Medicine

Best Primary Care Doctor

• First Place: Amanda Gedeit DO

• Finalist: Andrew Diller MD

• Finalist: Michelle Russell DO

