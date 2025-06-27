Best of Dayton 2025 winners: Home Improvement category

The contest where readers tell us their choices on the best businesses, places and people in the Dayton region.

The contest where readers tell us their choices on the best businesses, places and people in the Dayton region.
Local News
31 minutes ago
X

The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2025.

The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Home Improvement category:

Best Basement Remodeler

• First Place: Acorn Construction & Remodeling

• Finalist: Good Guy Home Improvements

• Finalist: BT3 Renovations

Best Bathroom Remodeler

• First Place: Bath Masters Fairborn

• Finalist: Acorn Construction & Remodeling

• Finalist: Bath Creations

Best Building Contractor

• First Place: Acorn Construction & Remodeling

• Finalist: G.A. White Homes

• Finalist: Thrush & Son

Best Commercial/Residential Landscaper

• First Place: Green Folk Landscape Management

• Finalist: Grunder Landscaping Co

• Finalist: A. Brown & Sons Nursery

Best Door & Window Replacement

• First Place: Acorn Construction & Remodeling

• Finalist: Pella Windows & Doors

• Finalist: Affordable Glass & Mirror

Best Garage Door Company

• First Place: Highfield Door Sales

• Finalist: Dayton Door Sales

• Finalist: Kettering Overhead Door

Best Kitchen Remodeler

• First Place: Franklin and Main

• Finalist: Acorn Construction & Remodeling

• Finalist: Craftsmen Home Improvements

Best Nursery/Garden Center

• First Place: Knollwood Garden Center and Landscaping

• Finalist: The Siebenthaler Company

• Finalist: Grandma’s Gardens

Best Pest Control

• First Place: A-1 Able Pest Doctors

• Finalist: 7 Star Animal Control & Repairs

• Finalist: America’s Wildlife Control

Best Place to Buy Cabinets

• First Place: JEM Designs

• Finalist: Acorn Construction & Remodeling

• Finalist: Select Kitchen Design Windows and Doors

Best Place to Buy Heating & Air Conditioning

• First Place: Logan Services A/C Heat & Plumbing

• Finalist: A-Abel Family of Companies

• Finalist: Hurricane Heating & Air

Best Place to Buy Lawn & Garden Equipment

• First Place: Target Tool Outdoor Power Equipment

• Finalist: Rocky’s Ace Hardware

• Finalist: Heil Bros.

Best Place to Buy Paint

• First Place: Sherwin-Williams Paint Store

• Finalist: Star City Paint & Decorating

• Finalist: Rocky’s Ace Hardware

Best Place to Buy Windows

• First Place: Acorn Construction & Remodeling

• Finalist: Pella Windows & Doors

• Finalist: Affordable Glass & Mirror

Best Plumber

• First Place: Logan Services A/C Heat & Plumbing

• Finalist: A-Abel Family of Companies

• Finalist: Korrect Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning

Best Roofing Company

• First Place: DryTech Exteriors

• Finalist: Acorn Construction & Remodeling

• Finalist: Enterprise Roofing

In Other News
1
National truck driving academy eyes Harrison Twp. location
2
Best of Dayton 2025 winners: Around Town category
3
Best of Dayton 2025 winners: Professional Services category
4
Best of Dayton 2025 winners: Recreation category
5
Best of Dayton 2025 winners: Retail category