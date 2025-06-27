Best of Dayton 2025 winners: Home Improvement category

The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2025.
The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Dayton 2025 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Home Improvement category:
Best Basement Remodeler
• First Place: Acorn Construction & Remodeling
• Finalist: Good Guy Home Improvements
• Finalist: BT3 Renovations
Best Bathroom Remodeler
• First Place: Bath Masters Fairborn
• Finalist: Acorn Construction & Remodeling
• Finalist: Bath Creations
Best Building Contractor
• First Place: Acorn Construction & Remodeling
• Finalist: G.A. White Homes
• Finalist: Thrush & Son
Best Commercial/Residential Landscaper
• First Place: Green Folk Landscape Management
• Finalist: Grunder Landscaping Co
• Finalist: A. Brown & Sons Nursery
Best Door & Window Replacement
• First Place: Acorn Construction & Remodeling
• Finalist: Pella Windows & Doors
• Finalist: Affordable Glass & Mirror
Best Garage Door Company
• First Place: Highfield Door Sales
• Finalist: Dayton Door Sales
• Finalist: Kettering Overhead Door
Best Kitchen Remodeler
• First Place: Franklin and Main
• Finalist: Acorn Construction & Remodeling
• Finalist: Craftsmen Home Improvements
Best Nursery/Garden Center
• First Place: Knollwood Garden Center and Landscaping
• Finalist: The Siebenthaler Company
• Finalist: Grandma’s Gardens
Best Pest Control
• First Place: A-1 Able Pest Doctors
• Finalist: 7 Star Animal Control & Repairs
• Finalist: America’s Wildlife Control
Best Place to Buy Cabinets
• First Place: JEM Designs
• Finalist: Acorn Construction & Remodeling
• Finalist: Select Kitchen Design Windows and Doors
Best Place to Buy Heating & Air Conditioning
• First Place: Logan Services A/C Heat & Plumbing
• Finalist: A-Abel Family of Companies
• Finalist: Hurricane Heating & Air
Best Place to Buy Lawn & Garden Equipment
• First Place: Target Tool Outdoor Power Equipment
• Finalist: Rocky’s Ace Hardware
• Finalist: Heil Bros.
Best Place to Buy Paint
• First Place: Sherwin-Williams Paint Store
• Finalist: Star City Paint & Decorating
• Finalist: Rocky’s Ace Hardware
Best Place to Buy Windows
• First Place: Acorn Construction & Remodeling
• Finalist: Pella Windows & Doors
• Finalist: Affordable Glass & Mirror
Best Plumber
• First Place: Logan Services A/C Heat & Plumbing
• Finalist: A-Abel Family of Companies
• Finalist: Korrect Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning
Best Roofing Company
• First Place: DryTech Exteriors
• Finalist: Acorn Construction & Remodeling
• Finalist: Enterprise Roofing