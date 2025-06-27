Best of Dayton 2025 winners: Professional Services category

30 minutes ago
The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2025.

The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Professional Services category:

Best Animal Clinic/Veterinarian

• First Place: SICSA

• Finalist: Happy Paws and Claws

• Finalist: Airway Animal Clinic

Best Attorney

• First Place: Demarest & Demarest

• Finalist: Bock Legal Services LLC Jennifer Bock Esquire

• Finalist: Dyer Garofalo Mann & Schultz

Best Auctioneer

• First Place: Justin Steel

• Finalist: Jon W Carr Auctioneer

• Finalist: Joe Flatter Auction Co

Best Bank

• First Place: Farmers & Merchants Bank

• Finalist: Fifth Third Bank & ATM

• Finalist: Huntington Bank

Best Credit Union

• First Place: Day Air Credit Union

• Finalist: Wright-Patt Credit Union

• Finalist: CODE Credit Union

Best Dog Park

• First Place: Flyer’s Paw Zone

• Finalist: Oak Grove Park

• Finalist: Canal Run Dog Park

Best Dog Trainer

• First Place: Frey’s Place

• Finalist: Flyer’s Paw Zone

• Finalist: Zoom Room Dog Training

Best Flooring Company

• First Place: The Carpet Store

• Finalist: Lynsay’s Interiors Floors & More

• Finalist: Bockrath Flooring and Rugs

Best Funeral Home

• First Place: Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

• Finalist: Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions

• Finalist: Tobias Funeral Home

Best Insurance Agency/Team

• First Place: Daymont-Souders Insurance Agency

• Finalist: The Steve Miller Agency: Allstate Insurance Agency

• Finalist: Skinner Insurance Agency

Best Insurance Agent

• First Place: Tommy Skinner Skinner Insurance Agency

• Finalist: Larry Roeser Daymont-Souders Insurance Agency

• Finalist: James Berlon Farmers Insurance

Best Investment Advisor

• First Place: Day Air Credit Union

• Finalist: Christopher A. Wysong Ameriprise Financial Services

• Finalist: Lauren Morgan Ameriprise Financial Services

Best Lending Institution

• First Place: Day Air Credit Union

• Finalist: Wright-Patt Credit Union

• Finalist: CODE Credit Union

Best Pet Adoption Center

• First Place: SICSA

• Finalist: Humane Society Of Greater Dayton Adoption Center

• Finalist: Rescue Haven

Best Pet Bakery

• First Place: Healthy Hounds Bakery

• Finalist: Kitty Brew Cat Café

• Finalist: Raegan’s Legacy Dog Bakery

Best Pet Boarding Services

• First Place: Flyer’s Paw Zone

• Finalist: Tannenberg Pet Resort

• Finalist: Traveller’s Stay and Play

Best Pet Grooming Services

• First Place: WAG Studio

• Finalist: Wright Pets

• Finalist: Ruby’s Pet Grooming

Best Pet Store

• First Place: Flyer’s Paw Zone

• Finalist: SICSA

• Finalist: Wild Whiskers

Best Pet Therapy Center

• First Place: GoatCountry

• Finalist: Therapeutic Riding Institute

• Finalist: Gem City Catfe

Best Photographer

• First Place: Josh Barker Photography

• Finalist: Paisley Perfect Photography

• Finalist: Callahan Photography

Best Real Estate Agency/Team

• First Place: Glasshouse Realty Group

• Finalist: The Jeff Probst Group

• Finalist: Mark Ryan Group

Best Real Estate Agent

• First Place: Terri Johnson Glasshouse Realty Group

• Finalist: Lisa Goris May Glasshouse Realty Group

• Finalist: Michael Embree Sibcy Cline Realtors

Best Towing Company

• First Place: Sandy’s Towing

• Finalist: A Towing Service

• Finalist: Centerville Towing

Best Wedding Photographer

• First Place: Misty Carr Photography

• Finalist: Heart of Howard Photography

• Finalist: Cassie Nichole Photography

Best Wedding Venue

• First Place: Canopy Creek Farm

• Finalist: The Brightside Music & Event Venue

• Finalist: Willow Tree

