Best of Dayton 2025 winners: Recreation category

The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2025.
The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Dayton 2025 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Recreation category:
Best Annual Festival
• First Place: Dayton Celtic Festival
• Finalist: Spring Fest In The Burg
• Finalist: Italian Fall Feast
Best Arcade/Gaming
• First Place: Canal Street Arcade and Deli
• Finalist: Scene75 Entertainment Center
• Finalist: DK Effect
Best Art Gallery
• First Place: The Dayton Art Institute
• Finalist: Darty Art
• Finalist: Dayton Society of Artists
Best Bowling Alley
• First Place: Poelking Bowling Centers
• Finalist: Beaver-Vu Bowl
• Finalist: Thunderbowl Lanes
Best Campgrounds
• First Place: John Bryan State Park
• Finalist: Caesar Creek State Park
• Finalist: Dayton KOA Holiday
Best Comedy Club
• First Place: Funny Bone
• Finalist: The Black Box Improv Theater
• Finalist: Bricky’s Comedy Club
Best Concert Venue
• First Place: Fraze Pavilion
• Finalist: Rose Music Center at The Heights
• Finalist: Levitt Pavilion Dayton
Best Dance School/Studio
• First Place: Dance Dimensions
• Finalist: Funk Lab Dance Center
• Finalist: Dwyer School of Irish Dance
Best Family Fun Destination
• First Place: Dayton Dragons Professional Baseball Team
• Finalist: Young’s Jersey Dairy
• Finalist: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
Best Golf Course
• First Place: The Golf Club at Yankee Trace
• Finalist: Mound Golf Course
• Finalist: NCR Country Club
Best Indoor Play Area for Kids
• First Place: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
• Finalist: Capabilities - Play for All Abilities
• Finalist: Kid Clubhouse
Best Karaoke
• First Place: Red Carpet Tavern
• Finalist: The Barrel House
• Finalist: On Par Entertainment
Best Movie Theater
• First Place: The Neon
• Finalist: Cinemark The Greene 14 and IMAX
• Finalist: The Plaza Theatre
Best Museum
• First Place: National Museum of the US Air Force
• Finalist: Carillon Historical Park
• Finalist: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
Best Park
• First Place: Carillon Historical Park
• Finalist: Aullwood Garden MetroPark
• Finalist: Riverfront Park Miamisburg
Best Place for a Children’s Birthday Party
• First Place: Capabilities - Play for All Abilities
• Finalist: Kid Clubhouse
• Finalist: Scene75 Entertainment Center
Best Walking Path
• First Place: Cox Arboretum MetroPark
• Finalist: Sugarcreek MetroPark
• Finalist: Aullwood Garden MetroPark