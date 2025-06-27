Best of Dayton 2025 winners: Recreation category

The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2025.

The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Recreation category:

Best Annual Festival

• First Place: Dayton Celtic Festival

• Finalist: Spring Fest In The Burg

• Finalist: Italian Fall Feast

Best Arcade/Gaming

• First Place: Canal Street Arcade and Deli

• Finalist: Scene75 Entertainment Center

• Finalist: DK Effect

Best Art Gallery

• First Place: The Dayton Art Institute

• Finalist: Darty Art

• Finalist: Dayton Society of Artists

Best Bowling Alley

• First Place: Poelking Bowling Centers

• Finalist: Beaver-Vu Bowl

• Finalist: Thunderbowl Lanes

Best Campgrounds

• First Place: John Bryan State Park

• Finalist: Caesar Creek State Park

• Finalist: Dayton KOA Holiday

Best Comedy Club

• First Place: Funny Bone

• Finalist: The Black Box Improv Theater

• Finalist: Bricky’s Comedy Club

Best Concert Venue

• First Place: Fraze Pavilion

• Finalist: Rose Music Center at The Heights

• Finalist: Levitt Pavilion Dayton

Best Dance School/Studio

• First Place: Dance Dimensions

• Finalist: Funk Lab Dance Center

• Finalist: Dwyer School of Irish Dance

Best Family Fun Destination

• First Place: Dayton Dragons Professional Baseball Team

• Finalist: Young’s Jersey Dairy

• Finalist: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

Best Golf Course

• First Place: The Golf Club at Yankee Trace

• Finalist: Mound Golf Course

• Finalist: NCR Country Club

Best Indoor Play Area for Kids

• First Place: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

• Finalist: Capabilities - Play for All Abilities

• Finalist: Kid Clubhouse

Best Karaoke

• First Place: Red Carpet Tavern

• Finalist: The Barrel House

• Finalist: On Par Entertainment

Best Movie Theater

• First Place: The Neon

• Finalist: Cinemark The Greene 14 and IMAX

• Finalist: The Plaza Theatre

Best Museum

• First Place: National Museum of the US Air Force

• Finalist: Carillon Historical Park

• Finalist: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

Best Park

• First Place: Carillon Historical Park

• Finalist: Aullwood Garden MetroPark

• Finalist: Riverfront Park Miamisburg

Best Place for a Children’s Birthday Party

• First Place: Capabilities - Play for All Abilities

• Finalist: Kid Clubhouse

• Finalist: Scene75 Entertainment Center

Best Walking Path

• First Place: Cox Arboretum MetroPark

• Finalist: Sugarcreek MetroPark

• Finalist: Aullwood Garden MetroPark

