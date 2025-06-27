Best of Dayton 2025 winners: Retail category

The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2025.
The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Dayton 2025 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Retail category:
Best Antique Store
• First Place: Antiques Village
• Finalist: My Mother’s Memories
• Finalist: Mulberry and Main
Best Appliance Store
• First Place: Logan Master Appliance
• Finalist: Appliance Gallery
• Finalist: Rocky’s Ace Hardware
Best Bookstore
• First Place: Rabbit Hole Books
• Finalist: Star City Booksellers
• Finalist: Half Price Books
Best Boutique
• First Place: The Little Exchange Fine Gifts
• Finalist: Blue Finery
• Finalist: ZIG ZAG Gallery
Best Consignment Shop
• First Place: My Mother’s Memories
• Finalist: Vinnie and Velvet
• Finalist: Clash Gallery & Boutique
Best Florist
• First Place: The Flowerman
• Finalist: Oberer’s Flowers
• Finalist: Furst The Florist & Greenhouses
Best Furniture Store
• First Place: Cedar Hill Furniture
• Finalist: Morris Home Furniture and Mattress
• Finalist: Big Sandy Superstore
Best Hardware Store/Home Center
• First Place: Rocky’s Ace Hardware
• Finalist: Greive Hardware
• Finalist: Barney’s True Value
Best Jeweler
• First Place: James Free Jewelers
• Finalist: Beavercreek Jewelers
• Finalist: Ohio Silver Co.
Best Liquor Store
• First Place: Arrow Wine & Spirits
• Finalist: Belmont Party Supply
• Finalist: Centerville Liquor And Wine
Best Metaphysical Shop
• First Place: Wenches of Wormwood
• Finalist: House of Ravenwood Tarot Readings and Gifts
• Finalist: Kokopelli Gift House
Best Place to Buy a Bicycle
• First Place: Whitman’s Bike Shop
• Finalist: K&G Bike Center
• Finalist: Creekside Cyclery
Best Place to Buy a Mattress
• First Place: The Original Mattress Factory
• Finalist: CLOUD9 Mattress Outlet
• Finalist: Big Sandy Superstore
Best Place to Buy a Wedding Gift
• First Place: The Little Exchange Fine Gifts
• Finalist: Pink Moon Goods
• Finalist: ZIG ZAG Gallery
Best Place to Buy Children’s Clothes
• First Place: Once Upon A Child
• Finalist: The Little Exchange Fine Gifts
• Finalist: Hannah’s Treasure Chest
Best Place to Buy Hunting Supplies
• First Place: Cabela’s
• Finalist: Olde English Outfitters
• Finalist: Rural King
Best Place to Buy Men’s Clothes
• First Place: Men’s Wearhouse
• First Place: Von Maur
• Finalist: Village Discount Outlet
Best Place to Buy Women’s Clothes
• First Place: Von Maur
• Finalist: The Little Exchange Fine Gifts
• Finalist: ZIG ZAG Gallery