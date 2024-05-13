Best of Dayton: How to get involved in Dayton’s reader’s choice contest starting today

Here’s what you should know:

• CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE in this year’s contest

Timeline

The contest will have a nomination period, for you to submit any people or businesses you’d like, followed by a voting period after a list of finalists is selected in each category.

The number of nominations a person or business receives will heavily determine the list of finalists.

• Nominations: May 13-24

• Then, we choose the finalists

• Voting: June 17-July 5

• Winners announced: Friday, Aug. 9

• Special section published in the Dayton Daily News: Sunday, Aug. 11

Categories

We have 182 contests this year in nine categories: Around Town, Auto, Beauty & Wellness, Food, Dining & Drinking, Health & Medical, Home Improvement, Professional Services, Recreation and Retail.

There are nearly three dozen new categories this year, so be sure to explore all of your options on the ballot.

How to nominate

1. Head to the page with the nomination ballot

2. Scroll down to the contest form

3. In the “Who are you nominating?” area, enter the name of the business or person you’re nominating in the “Business” field. Click on the Google suggestion if it matches your nomination to fill in the fields.

4. In the “What categories are you nominating them for?” area, check boxes next to the categories for which you’d like to nominate.

5. In the “Tell us about yourself!” area, enter your information so we can keep you updated on the contest.

6. When you’re done, click “Submit Nomination”

7. If it’s your first time nominating, you’ll be sent an email with a six-digit verification code

8. Then, submit more nominations!

How to get winners first

We’ll be releasing some information exclusively first throughout the contest in one of our newsletters. Sign up to get the winners before anyone else:

• Sign up for the Dayton Daily News Morning Briefing

Where to get more information

All things about Best of Dayton are at Dayton.com/best-of-dayton and DaytonDailyNews.com/best-of-dayton.

We’ll also be releasing information daily on our social media channels.

• Dayton Daily News: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

• Dayton.com: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

How to promote yourself or your business

We’ve put together a website that people and businesses can use for information and tips about how to promote themselves in the contest.

Click here to visit that website, which includes:

• Downloadable logos and graphics

• Suggested language for social media posts

• A form to contact us for more information

How to advertise

Do you want to advertise to promote yourself or your business in Best of Dayton?

Click here to submit your information to us and get started in connecting your logo to our voting tool.

Last year’s winners

Looking back at 2023, here are the winners: