Best of Dayton: How to get the winners of this year’s contest
Best of Dayton: How to get the winners of this year's contest

Local News
1 hour ago

The voting for this year’s Best of Dayton has ended, and we’re excited to celebrate the winners in Dayton’s original reader’s choice contest.

The winners of this year’s contest will be announced on Dayton.com and DaytonDailyNews.com on Friday, Oct. 28.

To get the winners first, sign up for our newsletters. We’ll be releasing winners information first in one of these two email newsletters.

» Dayton Daily News Midday Break

» Dayton.com First to Know

Then, on Sunday, Oct. 30, we’ll publish a special section celebrating the contest and the winners, with the full list and stories on people and businesses you should know. The section will be included in our digital ePaper and the printed Dayton Daily News.

Thank you to everyone who was involved in this year’s contest. Here are some notable stories that celebrate the contest until we announce the winners.

