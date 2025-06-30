Best of Dayton: Roosters, an area staple since 1988, named top sports bar and wings

“We can not thank everyone enough who voted,” said Nicole Cox, vice president of marketing and public relations for Roosters. “It really means the world to us because we strive to provide great experiences for our guests.”

A passion for food and hospitality

The Fricks and Bob’s brother, Ray, were the original partners in Fricker’s in West Carrollton

“We consider Fricker’s as our ”going to college" in the restaurant business," Corrine said in a 1993 interview with the Dayton Daily News. “That was our learning experience.”

By 1993, the founders owned five Roosters in Dayton, Springboro, Columbus and Lancaster.

“Bob’s passion for food has always been part of his make-up, although for years he thrived as a teacher, coach, and a trainer. So, the countless hours of developing sauces, recipes and taste-testing foods were a labor of love for him,” the restaurant’s menu states.

“Corrine, who has never met a stranger possesses a genuine hospitality and love toward people, which is the cornerstone of the Roosters culture,” the restaurant’s menu states. “An outgoing, friendly, positive attitude and a passion for guest service are essentials for any of our Roosters team members.”

The original location at 3501 N. Main St. closed in August 2021 — about a year before the region’s newest Roosters opened at 2430 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek.

Other locations in the Dayton region include: 5571 Merily Way in Huber Heights, 9400 Springboro Pike in Miamisburg, 257 West Central Ave. in Springboro and 400 W. Main St. in Xenia.

What to expect

Roosters is described as “a fun, casual joint.”

“We want to be your destination to watch the games... but we also like to make it very family friendly,” Cox said.

Customer favorites on the menu include boneless or traditional wings. The wings are fresh, never frozen, hand-breaded and cooked in 100% zero trans fat soy oil. They can be ordered naked —without the breading.

Favorites sauces include Hot, Carolina Gold, Korean BBQ and Donkey (a step above hot, but still flavorful).

Cox described their pizza as a “hidden gem” on the menu. A favorite is the Buffalo Chicken Pizza featuring a medium wing sauce layered with fried chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and blue cheese crumbles. Customers can customize this pizza with their choice of wing sauce.

Those looking for a healthier option, should try the marinated grilled fingers or a salad.

Roosters strives to keep their prices as low as possible, while delivering quick service.

“We want to be an affordable place for families, an affordable place to watch the game, but also enjoy quality food with an award winning wait staff as well,” Cox said. “Our team members, they really add to the experience because they love their job and then that’s transferred to the guest.”

Team members are the heart of Roosters

When asked what has contributed to the company’s success, Cox said it’s their guests and team members.

“We’re a family. We focus on taking care of our guests and taking care of our team members,” Cox said. “We believe if you just stick to that, everything else will come.”

The company’s corporate team is comprised of several people that have been with Roosters from the beginning.

CEO Denise Carlisle and Vice President Amy Glanzman have been with Roosters for 35 years.

Other key team members in the Dayton region include:

Dayton Director of Operation Danny Nader — 32.5 years

Dayton Director of Kitchen Operations Mike Padilla — 30 years

Beavercreek General Manager Ben Bateman — 24 years

“It’s a really special company because we all have started at the bottom and worked our way up,” Cox said. “We’ve all been with this company and believe in this company and that has helped it grow.”

Cox has been with the company for 21 years and in her current position for 12.

Giving back

“It’s so important to us to give back to those that have supported us,” Cox said. “We wouldn’t be where we are without the community.”

Roosters receives more than 700 donation requests for community events throughout the year. They’re able to give back through gift cards, rooster bucks and items for auctions.

Something special the company offers to organizations for fundraising events are 10% off Fun Cards. Each card can be sold for a $10 profit that goes back to the organization.

“We help give back over a million dollars a year to the local community,” Cox said.

Another way they give back is through $1 Cheryl’s Cookies — buttercream-frosted or chocolate chip. Customers can buy these at their local restaurant and 100% of proceeds go to the Roosters Foundation.

“Our mission is to partner with difference makers in the community and give back to those local charities, programs and organizations that directly support the growth and well being of the community,” Cox said.

The future

Roosters is always looking for new locations. The company recently opened a restaurant at 4850 Morse Road in Columbus.

They are also in the midst of reopening the Roosters in Marysville after the franchise owners retired, as well as a Columbus location on Olentangy River Road that was remodeled after a fire.

“As far as Dayton, we do not have anything currently, but again, we are always looking,” Cox said.

Most locations in the Dayton region are owned by corporate. The Xenia restaurant is owned by a franchisee.

“Our mission is the dedication to providing a fun, casual atmosphere for our employees and guests,” Cox said. “Honesty, integrity, dependability and personality are the cornerstones to the foundation of our business. We are committed to the service of our guests and to the growth of our employees.”

MORE DETAILS

Last year, Roosters took home first place in Best Wings and was a finalist for Best Sports Bar.

For more information about Roosters, visit roosterswings.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram (@roosterswings) pages.