Best of Dayton 2025 winners: Around Town category

The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2025.
The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Dayton 2025 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Around Town category:
Best Artist
• First Place: Lori Daugherty
• Finalist: Wendy Wagner-Harris
• Finalist: Steve Wohler
Best Attraction
• First Place: Dayton Dragons Professional Baseball Team
• Finalist: National Museum of the US Air Force
• Finalist: Carillon Historical Park
Best Community Supporter
• First Place: SICSA
• Finalist: Rev. Cool
• Finalist: The Rubi Girls
Best High School Mascot
• First Place: Kettering Fairmont Firebirds
• Finalist: Centerville Elks
• Finalist: Beavercreek Beavers
Best Independent Living
• First Place: St. Leonard
• Finalist: Bethany Village
• Finalist: 10 Wilmington Place
Best Landmark
• First Place: Deeds Carillon
• Finalist: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum
• Finalist: Dayton Arcade
Best Local Band
• First Place: Stranger
• Finalist: Wild Front Tears
• Finalist: Team Void
Best Local Musician
• First Place: Acoustic Junior
• Finalist: Nick Kizirnis
• Finalist: Eleanor Dakota
Best Media Personality
• First Place: Jamie Jarosik
• Finalist: Rev. Cool
• Finalist: Jeff Stevens
Best Mural
• First Place: Oregon District overpass on Fifth Street
• Finalist: The Plaza Theatre
• Finalist: Love You Mural on Keowee
Best Place to Play Trivia
• First Place: Red Carpet Tavern
• Finalist: The Trolley Stop
• Finalist: Fifth Street Brewpub
Best Place to Work
• First Place: Day Air Credit Union
• Finalist: SICSA
• Finalist: Logan Services A/C Heat & Plumbing
Best Playground
• First Place: Riverfront Park Miamisburg
• Finalist: Orchardly Park
• Finalist: Owen’s Place Park
Best Social Media Follow
• First Place: Heart Mercantile
• Finalist: SICSA
• Finalist: Andy Valeri