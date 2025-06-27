Best of Dayton 2025 winners: Around Town category

The contest where readers tell us their choices on the best businesses, places and people in the Dayton region.

29 minutes ago
The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2025.

The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Around Town category:

Best Artist

• First Place: Lori Daugherty

• Finalist: Wendy Wagner-Harris

• Finalist: Steve Wohler

Best Attraction

• First Place: Dayton Dragons Professional Baseball Team

• Finalist: National Museum of the US Air Force

• Finalist: Carillon Historical Park

Best Community Supporter

• First Place: SICSA

• Finalist: Rev. Cool

• Finalist: The Rubi Girls

Best High School Mascot

• First Place: Kettering Fairmont Firebirds

• Finalist: Centerville Elks

• Finalist: Beavercreek Beavers

Best Independent Living

• First Place: St. Leonard

• Finalist: Bethany Village

• Finalist: 10 Wilmington Place

Best Landmark

• First Place: Deeds Carillon

• Finalist: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum

• Finalist: Dayton Arcade

Best Local Band

• First Place: Stranger

• Finalist: Wild Front Tears

• Finalist: Team Void

Best Local Musician

• First Place: Acoustic Junior

• Finalist: Nick Kizirnis

• Finalist: Eleanor Dakota

Best Media Personality

• First Place: Jamie Jarosik

• Finalist: Rev. Cool

• Finalist: Jeff Stevens

Best Mural

• First Place: Oregon District overpass on Fifth Street

• Finalist: The Plaza Theatre

• Finalist: Love You Mural on Keowee

Best Place to Play Trivia

• First Place: Red Carpet Tavern

• Finalist: The Trolley Stop

• Finalist: Fifth Street Brewpub

Best Place to Work

• First Place: Day Air Credit Union

• Finalist: SICSA

• Finalist: Logan Services A/C Heat & Plumbing

Best Playground

• First Place: Riverfront Park Miamisburg

• Finalist: Orchardly Park

• Finalist: Owen’s Place Park

Best Social Media Follow

• First Place: Heart Mercantile

• Finalist: SICSA

• Finalist: Andy Valeri

