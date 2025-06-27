Best of Dayton 2025 winners: Auto category

The contest where readers tell us their choices on the best businesses, places and people in the Dayton region.

Local News
29 minutes ago
The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2025.

The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Auto category:

Best Auto Sales Staff

• First Place: Voss Auto Network

• Finalist: Wagner Auto Sales

• Finalist: Walker Toyota

Best Autobody/Repair Shop

• First Place: Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center

• Finalist: Voss Auto Network

• Finalist: Fatt Boyz

Best Car Wash/Detailing

• First Place: Flying Ace Express Car Wash

• Finalist: Hurd’s Auto Detailing

• Finalist: Soft Touch Car Wash Systems

Best Place for an Oil Change

• First Place: Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center

• Finalist: Voss Auto Network

• Finalist: Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Best Place to Buy a New Car

• First Place: Voss Auto Network

• Finalist: Wagner Auto Sales

• Finalist: Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet South

Best Place to Buy a New Truck

• First Place: Voss Auto Network

• Finalist: Jeff Schmitt Auto Group

• Finalist: Wagner Auto Sales

Best Place to Buy a Used Car/Truck

• First Place: Voss Auto Network

• Finalist: CarMax

• Finalist: Wagner Auto Sales

Best Tire/Wheel Dealer

• First Place: Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center

• Finalist: Fatt Boyz

• Finalist: Next Level Auto Boutique

Best Wrap Shop

• First Place: Performance Wraps

• Finalist: Next Level Auto Boutique

• Finalist: Fatt Boyz

