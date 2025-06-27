Best of Dayton 2025 winners: Auto category

The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2025.
The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Dayton 2025 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Auto category:
Best Auto Sales Staff
• First Place: Voss Auto Network
• Finalist: Wagner Auto Sales
• Finalist: Walker Toyota
Best Autobody/Repair Shop
• First Place: Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center
• Finalist: Voss Auto Network
• Finalist: Fatt Boyz
Best Car Wash/Detailing
• First Place: Flying Ace Express Car Wash
• Finalist: Hurd’s Auto Detailing
• Finalist: Soft Touch Car Wash Systems
Best Place for an Oil Change
• First Place: Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center
• Finalist: Voss Auto Network
• Finalist: Valvoline Instant Oil Change
Best Place to Buy a New Car
• First Place: Voss Auto Network
• Finalist: Wagner Auto Sales
• Finalist: Jeff Schmitt Chevrolet South
Best Place to Buy a New Truck
• First Place: Voss Auto Network
• Finalist: Jeff Schmitt Auto Group
• Finalist: Wagner Auto Sales
Best Place to Buy a Used Car/Truck
• First Place: Voss Auto Network
• Finalist: CarMax
• Finalist: Wagner Auto Sales
Best Tire/Wheel Dealer
• First Place: Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center
• Finalist: Fatt Boyz
• Finalist: Next Level Auto Boutique
Best Wrap Shop
• First Place: Performance Wraps
• Finalist: Next Level Auto Boutique
• Finalist: Fatt Boyz