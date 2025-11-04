Bethel bus driver facing child endangering charges

A Bethel Local Schools bus driver is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday on five misdemeanor charges of child abuse/endangering in a September incident in which other motorists claimed she was driving recklessly with students on a bus.
The misdemeanor charges were filed by Miami County sheriff’s deputies in county Municipal Court against Brenda Brooks, 66, of Huber Heights. An investigation began Sept. 9 after law enforcement was called by several motorist claiming the bus was swerving across lanes of traffic and partially off the road near U.S. 40 and Ohio 202. Deputies said a citizen had stopped the bus before he arrived. The five children on the bus were not injured.
Brooks was in traffic court Monday on charges of OVI and engaging in prohibited acts, also stemming from alleged actions Sept. 9. She pleaded not guilty and asked for the scheduling of a pretrial hearing. She was placed on administrative leave following the incident.
