Bethel bus driver facing child endangering charges

A Bethel Local Schools bus driver is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday on five misdemeanor charges of child abuse/endangering in a September incident in which other motorists claimed she was driving recklessly with students on a bus.

The misdemeanor charges were filed by Miami County sheriff’s deputies in county Municipal Court against Brenda Brooks, 66, of Huber Heights. An investigation began Sept. 9 after law enforcement was called by several motorist claiming the bus was swerving across lanes of traffic and partially off the road near U.S. 40 and Ohio 202. Deputies said a citizen had stopped the bus before he arrived. The five children on the bus were not injured.