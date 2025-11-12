Bethel Local Schools bus driver pleaded not guilty to child endangering, OVI

Brooks was in traffic court Nov. 3 on charges of OVI and engaging in prohibited acts and Nov. 4 on the child abuse/endangering charges. She pleaded not guilty and asked for the scheduling of a pretrial hearing. She was placed on administrative leave by the school district following the incident.

In his report, Deputy Eric Brazel wrote he was told that a Bethel schools bus “was all over the road” and had been stopped by a witness, who “was parked in front of the school bus, keeping it from going anywhere.” In checking inside the bus, the deputy said he was told the children were not injured but he could hear them upset and crying.

Another witness said in a statement she spoke to Brooks who said she was OK when she stopped the bus at an intersection for a few minutes. The witness, on the phone with police, followed the bus until deputies arrived. Another driver cut off the bus, making Brooks stop. The witness said Brooks wouldn’t open the bus doors initially but eventually did after parents were screaming at her.

Driver Brooks was asked to exit the bus. Brazel said she was able to exit the vehicle but “was extremely unsteady on her feet.” He said she “stated something about running over a squirrel … Brenda was not making any sense about what was going on.” Witnesses who had spoken to Brooks reportedly told deputies she said an animal — a squirrel ― was on the bus.

The report stated Brooks received an Administrative License Suspension. She also had her Commercial Driver’s License seized and will be turned over to the state.

A pretrial hearing in the cases is scheduled for Dec. 4 before Judge Anthony Kendell. Defense lawyer Richard Kaplan has filed a request for any videos or audio recordings of the stop and interviews.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com.