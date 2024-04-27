Bicyclist hurt after being hit by vehicle early Saturday

Local News
By
18 minutes ago
X

A man on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Dayton.

Harrison Twp. crews responded to reports of a person hit by a vehicle around 2:54 a.m. at Webster Street and Wagner Ford Road, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The person was transported to Kettering Health Dayton, however, his condition was not available Saturday morning.

Additional details about the crash are not yet available.

ExploreMan fatally struck crossing street in Xenia ID’d; hit-and-run suspect charged
In Other News
1
Wright State celebrates 1,494 graduates today, this weekend
2
Centerville Taco Trail kicks off next week with 8 participating...
3
Potential pause of flood protection reappraisal could impact...
4
Warren County injured veteran receives house from Gary Sinise...
5
Coroner IDs 63-year-old man killed in fire at Miami Twp. apartment

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top