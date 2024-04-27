Bicyclist hurt after being hit by vehicle early Saturday

A man on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Dayton.
Harrison Twp. crews responded to reports of a person hit by a vehicle around 2:54 a.m. at Webster Street and Wagner Ford Road, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
The person was transported to Kettering Health Dayton, however, his condition was not available Saturday morning.
Additional details about the crash are not yet available.
In Other News
1
Wright State celebrates 1,494 graduates today, this weekend
2
Centerville Taco Trail kicks off next week with 8 participating...
3
Potential pause of flood protection reappraisal could impact...
4
Warren County injured veteran receives house from Gary Sinise...
5
Coroner IDs 63-year-old man killed in fire at Miami Twp. apartment
About the Author