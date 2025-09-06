Bicyclist hurt after vehicle strike in Harrison Twp.

A bicyclist is injured after being hit by a vehicle in Harrison Twp.

Crews responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit at the 4000 block of Klepinger Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

One person was transported to a local hospital, but information regarding injuries wasn’t available.

Additional details were not released.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.