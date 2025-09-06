Bicyclist hurt after vehicle strike in Harrison Twp.

A bicyclist is injured after being hit by a vehicle in Harrison Twp.
Crews responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit at the 4000 block of Klepinger Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
One person was transported to a local hospital, but information regarding injuries wasn’t available.
Additional details were not released.
