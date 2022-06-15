Bids on Riverside traffic wall near Wright-Patt 170% over budgeted amount

The Riverside administration is recommending the traffic safety project involving the deteriorating concrete median built in the 1970s be done by R.B. Jergens Contractors, Inc., a Vandalia business that bid about $424,600, records show.

Jergens’ submission is “170% over the budgeted amount,” according to city records. It was one of two proposals Riverside received for the work near the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force after rebidding the project, which initially received no interest, Riverside Service Director Kathy Bartlett said.