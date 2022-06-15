BreakingNews
Bids on Riverside traffic wall near Wright-Patt 170% over budgeted amount

A contract to improve the Harshman Road concrete wall separating traffic near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is expected Thursday night. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

A contract to improve the Harshman Road concrete wall separating traffic near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is expected Thursday night. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Local News
By
51 minutes ago

RIVERSIDE — A contract to improve the Harshman Road wall separating traffic near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base may be awarded this week — but at a much higher cost than budgeted.

The Riverside administration is recommending the traffic safety project involving the deteriorating concrete median built in the 1970s be done by R.B. Jergens Contractors, Inc., a Vandalia business that bid about $424,600, records show.

Jergens’ submission is “170% over the budgeted amount,” according to city records. It was one of two proposals Riverside received for the work near the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force after rebidding the project, which initially received no interest, Riverside Service Director Kathy Bartlett said.

That area of Harshman averages about 20,000 vehicles daily, officials have said. Riverside City Council is expected to vote on the contract Thursday night.

Before the wall was first built, there were several head-on collisions, including at least one death, officials said.

Two sections of the wall also bowed out during the heat of last summer, and they are no longer stable, Bartlett has said. During a 2021 inspection, the city discovered ants in the wall.

About the Author

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

