Bill to send digital notice of license, ID expiration passes House

The bill passed the House 90-2 last week.

The electronic notice would be optional for the bureau, though Mathews and Deeter argue it would keep more Ohio drivers compliant with the law, as the state processes about 2 million license renewals each year.

Ohio’s current practice, which allows driver’s licenses to expire without warning from the bureau, “can lead to unintended lapses in licensure, resulting in potential legal complications, fines, and disruptions to daily life for our constituents,” Deeter told the House Transportation Committee in June.

“Both of us have heard from local citizens who, in the busyness of life, accidentally forgot to renew their license. By ensuring that drivers receive timely reminders before their licenses expire, we can promote compliance, enhance road safety, and reduce administrative burdens associated with expired licenses,” she said.

On the House floor, Mathews called the bill a “common sense adjustment” that will allow Ohioans to opt-in to an email notification.

H.B. 258 almost changed considerably in its final moments in the House, as Democrats vied for an amendment that would have provided up to $100 million in state funds to food banks in preparation for a lapse in federal food assistance funding. The amendment was denied by a vote of 62-to-31.

