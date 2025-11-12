Breaking: Montgomery County Jail inmate dies following report of medical emergency

Bipartisan food drive seeks canned goods, winter clothing for community

Employees at The Food Bank Inc. load food into a car on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025 in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos)

Credit: AP

Local News
By Sydney Dawes
54 minutes ago
Montgomery County’s two major political party chapters are coming together for a food drive event on Sunday.

Community members can donate canned goods, blankets, hats and gloves, socks and coats at two drop-off locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

“This is a moment to address some of the needs in our community,” said Montgomery County Republican Party Chairman Phil Plummer.

Drop-off locations for donations are at the party chapter’s offices: 840 Germantown St. in Dayton for the Montgomery County Democratic Party and 4130 Linden Ave. in Dayton for the Montgomery County Republican Party.

ExploreWhat has your experience been with SNAP benefits? We want to hear from you

“By working together, we can ensure more families have food on the table and warm clothes for the winter,” said Mohamed Al-Hamdani, Chairman of the Montgomery County Democratic Party.

Both organizations will also accept financial donations, which will be forwarded directly to the partner charities.

For the Montgomery County Republicans, that’s the Dayton Dream Center, a nonprofit outreach center that provides food and other support to community members.

For the Montgomery County Democrats, the partner charity is the Dayton Miami Valley AFL-CIO labor union pantry.

