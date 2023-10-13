Black smoke fills air as Dayton garage fire spreads to nearby structures

Black smoke filled the air from a Friday afternoon garage fire in Dayton.
Firefighters were called around 3:40 p.m. to the 3100 block of East Third Street, where crews on scene reported the fire was spreading to adjacent buildings, the fire department posted on social media.
No injuries have been reported.
Firefighters were on the roof checking what appeared to be a warehouse facility next door.
We are working to learn more about what possibly started the fire and the extent of damage.
In Other News
1
Lamme Road reopens on Moraine-Miami Twp. line after 8-month bridge...
2
Miami County author’s book stems from dream
3
Whether it’s cars or cello, it’s music to his ears
4
‘You’re driving a weapon.’ More patrols planned to remind drivers of...
5
As volunteer firefighter numbers dwindle, the nature of the job is...
About the Author