Black smoke fills air as Dayton garage fire spreads to nearby structures

Black smoke filled the air from a Friday afternoon garage fire in Dayton.

Firefighters were called around 3:40 p.m. to the 3100 block of East Third Street, where crews on scene reported the fire was spreading to adjacent buildings, the fire department posted on social media.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters were on the roof checking what appeared to be a warehouse facility next door.

We are working to learn more about what possibly started the fire and the extent of damage.