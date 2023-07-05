Boater finds body at Indian Lake State Park, ODNR investigating

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a boater found a body at Indian Lake State Park on the Fourth of July.

The body was discovered around 11 a.m., said Andy Chow, ODNR press secretary.

“A boat operator found the body near a courtesy dock located near the campground boat ramp,” he said. “The cause of death has not yet been determined.”

Additional information on the deceased was not available.

The incident remains under investigation.