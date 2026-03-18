Bob Evans to occupy giant Fairborn cold storage facility under construction

“Partnering with the city of Fairborn and Crawford Hoying on this development initiative marks a significant step forward for Bob Evans Farms,” said Mike McCoy, president and CEO, Bob Evans Farms. “The new cold storage facility strengthens our operational network, supports economic development in the region, and underscores our longstanding commitment to investing in Ohio.”

The real estate firm Crawford Hoying is developing the facility in partnership with BGO Cold Storage and Contegra Construction.

“Crawford Hoying is thrilled to bring this state-of-the-art cold storage facility online to help Bob Evans Farms support its thriving business,” said Nelson Yoder, principal at Crawford Hoying Development. “The project reflects continued demand for modern, energy-efficient cold storage and reinforces the value of our user-driven development approach.”

The facility is expected to open in the second quarter of 2026.

The site at 50 Chapelgate Drive is located near the intersection of Interstate 675 and State Route 235, offering access to other nearby major transportation corridors, including Interstate 70. The property is 12.7 acres and valued at $1.09 million, according to the Greene County Auditor.

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The city of Fairborn partnered with Crawford Hoying to support the project by offering economic development incentives and helping identify a suitable location for the facility.

“This project reflects the strength of Fairborn’s public‑private partnerships and our commitment to smart economic development,” said Mike Gebhart, Fairborn city manager.

Working with Crawford Hoying supports the city’s long‑term goals and strengthens Fairborn’s role in the regional economy, Gebhart said. Fairborn’s goals include creating a supportive environment for local businesses, leading to business retention and expansion, according to the city’s 2026-2030 Capital Improvement Plan.

“This cold storage development reinforces Fairborn’s strategic position within the region’s logistics and distribution network,” Cherise Schell, Fairborn’s economic development director, said, highlighting the broader impact of the project. “It represents high‑quality investment in our community, strengthens our supply chain infrastructure, and creates valuable job opportunities for our residents.”