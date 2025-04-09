Boba tea shop in Dayton to close

“We had high hopes that this would be a permanent chapter for OH Boba, especially here in Dayton, a place that holds so much meaning for us. However, with the challenges of the current political climate and the uncertain economy ahead, we had to make a very difficult but necessary decision for the future of our small business,” the owners wrote in a Facebook post.

Jess Justice, QQ Qiang and Ting Shi opened OH Boba’s first brick-and-mortar location in Troy at 217 SE Public Square in 2022. This was followed by a Springfield shop inside COhatch The Market at 101 S. Fountain Ave. in 2023 and 1120 Brown St. in Dayton in May 2024.

“We were the Boba generation,” Justice said. “The milk tea was part of our childhood, whether it was after school, on the way to a movie theater, or just strolling around the mall. We were always sipping milk tea through the oversized straws while hanging out with friends. Milk tea and street food like bubble waffles were the quintessential components of our social life.”

Deciding to close the Dayton shop was not an easy decision.

“Brown Street was everything we dreamed of: a beautiful space filled with love, laughter, and the incredible community we hoped to build,” the owners wrote. “We are endlessly grateful to everyone who walked through our doors, who supported us with a smile, a kind word, or simply by choosing to make OH Boba part of your day.”

Those that have purchased gift cards, can use them at OH Boba’s Troy or Springfield locations.

“Thank you for being part of our Brown Street journey. This isn’t a goodbye forever — it’s just part of our story," the owners wrote.