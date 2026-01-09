Bobcat spotted on Montgomery County trail camera

“Seeing one suggests that the Twin Valley is providing the kind of high-quality habitat and wildlife corridors that bobcats and many other species depend upon,” read a social media post from Five Rivers MetroParks.

Bobcats are shy and need connected forests, wetlands and clean water to have food and shelter.

“Some bobcats are just passing through as they disperse, while others settle in when they find enough space and prey,” the social media post read. “Either way, their presence is a good sign for the health of our local ecosystem.”