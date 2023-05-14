Body of a child found in downtown Dayton Saturday evening

A body of a child was found near the waterways of downtown Dayton Saturday evening.
Crews were sent around 5:36 p.m. on reports of a child’s body being found in the water at West Riverview Avenue and West Monument Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Someone called in about seeing a body in the water, dispatch said.
Additional information is not yet available.
The Dayton Police Department and Dayton Fire responded to the scene.
Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was also called, dispatch confirmed.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has not ID’d the person yet and has no further information, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
The 911 call log and report was requested by us.
This is under investigation.