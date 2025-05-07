Bogan named as Xenia Fire Chief

He joined the City of Xenia as a firefighter and paramedic in 1999 and has since served in numerous roles, including Lieutenant, Captain, and Deputy Chief.

“Chief Bogan has demonstrated the leadership, integrity, and professionalism that define the values of our Fire & EMS Division,” said Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman. “His passion and commitment to service make him the right leader to guide the Fire & EMS Division into the future.”

Bogan holds an Associate’s Degree in Fire Administration from Sinclair Community College and is a graduate of multiple programs at the Ohio Fire Academy and the National Fire Academy. He is a certified Fire Instructor and Emergency Vehicle Operator Instructor, and he is an active member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, the International Society of Fire Service Instructors, and the Ohio Fire Chief’s Association, according to the city.