Bomb squad called after threat reported in Huber Heights

The Dayton Bomb Squad responded to a Huber Heights neighborhood after emergency dispatchers received a threats complaint late Wednesday morning.
The threat was reported at 11:09 a.m. via text.
The complaint involves one residence, but the area surrounding the 6700 block of Barbara Drive is blocked off while police investigate, according to Huber Heights police.
People should avoid the area if possible. Those living nearby should stay inside as investigators clear the area.
