Bomb squad responds after resident turns in live grenade to Dayton police

A live World War II-era grenade turned in to a Dayton police station Wednesday morning prompted the bomb squad to respond and led the nearby Gem City Market to evacuate.

The resident dropped off the grenade around 10:45 a.m. at the police station’s central district at 248 Salem Ave., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

In addition to the grenade, the resident brought in two shotgun shells.

Kim McGuire, front end manager of the nearby Gem City Market, said the market evacuated as a precautionary measure.

“It was kind of shocking, and there’s a lot of nervous energy among the staff, but everyone is OK,” she said, adding the market hopefully will reopen soon.