Bomb threat at Springboro HS ‘non-credible,’ district says

A bomb threat found Tuesday as Springboro High School was determined to be a false report and did not disrupt the school day, district officials announced.
A student reported finding the hand-written note on one of the student restrooms.
School administrators, the Springboro Police Department and the district’s threat assessment team investigated the threat, which “was deemed non-credible.”
“No bomb or weapon of any kind was found inside the building, no students or staff were harmed, and Springboro High School was not placed on lockdown. There was no disruption to the school day. Classes continued as scheduled,” a notification to district families stated.
Police will have an increased presence Wednesday at the school as a precaution.
