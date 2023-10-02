Bomb threat evacuates Caterpillar facility in Clayton

Canine crews responding to the Caterpillar facility in Clayton after the company received a bomb threat Monday morning.

Caterpillar Logistics, located at 6611 Hoke Road, received the threat via an anonymous phone call around 11:11 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The building has been evacuated as police investigate the threat.

A 911 caller told dispatch the threat claimed the bomb was in the building, according to dispatch records.

“They called and there was a little mumbling the first time,” the 911 caller said. “Then the second time they said, ‘You need to get out of the building; there’s a bomb in there.’”

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the Dayton International Airport are sending canine crews to the facility, according to dispatch logs.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.