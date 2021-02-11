Bond $100K for Butler Twp. man after police rescue his girlfriend from home

Bond was set at $100,000 for a Butler Twp. man two days after police rescued a woman barricaded in the basement of a house with him following a domestic violence call.
Michael Shayne Rowles Sr., 50, is facing charges of kidnapping, felonious assault and abduction through Vandalia Municipal Court, records show.
He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since his Monday arrest but is due in court Thursday, according to jail records.
Butler Twp. officers were called around 2 p.m. Monday to a home in the 3900 block of Little York Road after a caller reported that a man assaulted and strangled his girlfriend, according to a release from Butler Twp. police.
When officers arrived, the man and woman were barricaded in the basement. Police got a search warrant, and with assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, were able to get inside and rescue the woman.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
A negotiator eventually talked Rowles into coming out.
Rowles also faces charges in an unrelated case from June 2020 following his indictment Wednesday by a Montgomery County grand jury.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for assault of a police officer, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability for a prior drug conviction, aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business, according to his indictment.