Bond $100K for Butler Twp. man after police rescue his girlfriend from home

Butler Twp. officers were called around 2 p.m. Monday to a home in the 3900 block of Little York Road after a caller reported that a man assaulted and strangled his girlfriend, according to a release from Butler Twp. police.

When officers arrived, the man and woman were barricaded in the basement. Police got a search warrant, and with assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, were able to get inside and rescue the woman.