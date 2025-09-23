Bond set at $1 million for man charged in deadly Riverside stabbing

Around 11:22 a.m. Friday Riverside police responded to a stabbing in the 4500 block of Derwent Drive.

Jason Gau, 46, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, He was pronounced dead Sunday evening, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Fugate reportedly stabbed him multiples times in the neck and abdomen, according to court documents.

Police arrested Fugate around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday and booked him into the Montgomery County Jail.

Charges were approved on Sunday. We’ve reached out to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office to see if additional charges are being considered.