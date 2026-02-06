Bond set at $250,000 for man accused in deadly wrong-way crash in Moraine

Mowery is accused of fleeing from a traffic stop shortly before noon on Jan. 29 near Ohio 741 and Kettering Boulevard.

He initially pulled into a Shell gas station, but once the Moraine police sergeant exited his cruiser Mowery drove away, according to court documents.

Mowery drove north onto Kettering Boulevard, traveling against one-way traffic.

The police sergeant did not pursue Mowery, said Sgt. Andrew Parish of the Moraine Police Division.

After approximately 1.57 miles, Mowery crashed head-on into a Honda Fit near Edgefield Street. Mowery got out of his vehicle and fled on foot, according to court records.

Police responded to the crash and began providing medical care to the driver of the Honda and the passenger in Mowery’s vehicle.

The driver of the Honda, Richard Craft, had serious injuries. Fire personnel attempted life-saving care, but Craft was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Medics transported Mowery’s passenger to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Mowery behind a nearby business. He was also taken to the hospital before being booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Mowery does not have a valid driver’s license and was operating the vehicle with a suspended license, according to court records.