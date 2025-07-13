Boomerfest planned at Centerville location

Attendees can expect music all day long with a robust lineup:

12:30 p.m., Stranger, an 80’s rock-and-roll cover band

3 p.m., Brass Tracks, a high-energy, 8-piece horn band playing Chicago and other iconic Horn Band hits

5:30 p.m., Alexis Gomez and the Mad River Band, featuring country hits with Latin roots

8 p.m., The Fries, an acoustic-driven band major playing intricate harmonies featuring acoustic guitars with keyboards and solid bass and percussions

For more information, go to CHILivingCommunities.org.

DAYTON

Church to host Healthy Conversations

Bethel Missionary Baptist Church will host Healthy Conversations at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at 401 S. Paul Laurence Dunbar St.

There will be a panel discussion, conversations with, and questions from the attendees, regarding Dementia/Alzheimer’s Disease.

The panelists include: Simone Holder-Nelson, LSW, and Business Opportunities Manager, Area Agency on Aging; Holly Elkins-Lopez, Program Manager, Alzheimer’s Association, Miami Valley Chapter; and Abbey Osborne, Owner, Engaging Days Senior Enrichment Center.

For more information, call 937-222-4373.

Attendees build skills in growing, preparing and preserving food

Five Rivers MetroParks will host Small Farm & Food Fest from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 2, at Carriage Hill MetroPark, 7800 E. Shull Road. This free, all-ages festival offers hands-on activities, demonstrations, local speakers and a pop-up farmers market that focuses on sustainable living practices.

Festivalgoers will experience modern-day and historical farming techniques, along with gardening, food preparation, cooking, homesteading and home sustainability activities.

Demonstrations, workshops and activities are ongoing from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as a part of the 1880s country fair at the historical farm and include:

Food and gardening: Heirloom vegetable display, exotic fruit stand and canned goods display

Life on the farm: Blacksmithing and woodworking

Family fun: Children’s games, steam engine with complimentary steamed corn and wagon rides

Live animals: Draft horse demonstrations and heritage breeds of livestock

Textiles: Rope making and textile display

Visitors are welcome to visit the pop-up farmers market offering a variety of goods, from produce and native plants to handcrafted soaps and beyond. Community organizations and small businesses will also be on site, sharing their expertise on the region’s food system, composting, gardening, outdoor education and more.

Local speakers will explore a variety of topics beginning at 10 a.m. Speakers will be in the Daniel Arnold Barn and display barn on the historical farm. Topics covered are:

Amending the Soil: Leeoria Willis, Ohio State University, Montgomery Co.

Packing a Healthy, Yet Cost-Saving Lunch for Your Kids: Erin Talzzia, Dayton Children’s Hospital

Basics of Butter Making: Annie Foos, Saint Anne’s Cheese Co.

Growing your own Microgreens: Kelly Babcock, GC Grotto

Dehydrating at Home: Deborah Spencer, Five Rivers MetroParks

Growing and Preserving Root Crops: Bryna Chandler, Drunken Duck Farm & Rescue

Vegetables that Keep Growing After You Harvest Them: Betty Hoevel, Five Rivers MetroParks

Food from a variety of local food trucks will be on site.

All food vendors will be participating in MetroParks’ waste-free initiative. Visitors can help MetroParks keep Small Farm & Food Fest a waste-free event by bringing a reusable water bottle and visiting the designated waste stations where volunteers will help festivalgoers sort their trash.

Volunteers are needed to help staff organizers with a variety of tasks, from assistance with set-up to program support. Those interested in volunteering can learn more and sign up for a shift on MetroParks’ volunteer site.

For more information, go to metroparks.org.

Stivers School for the Arts announces auditions

Stivers School for the Arts will hold auditions from 1-3:15 p.m. Aug. 6. Students in grades 6–11 may audition in up to two magnet areas, including band, choir, dance, orchestra, piano, theatre, visual arts, creative writing, Career-Tech film, Career-Tech photography, and Career-Tech theatre.

Registration is from 1–1:15 p.m., followed by two audition sessions. Students may also re-audition to improve previous audition scores.

For more information, visit DaytonPublic.com and select Stivers School for the Arts for more information, or call 937-542-7448.

Library to have new operating hours

To be more efficient with Dayton Metro Library resources while continuing to meet patron needs, the library is adjusting its operating hours to reflect the most highly used hours of the week.

Such changes will provide patrons with maximum access to library staff and services while maintaining responsible stewardship over public funding, states DML’s Executive Director, Jeffrey Trzeciak. “These changes are to accommodate our patrons’ needs because we see a shift in library usage with families and students during the school year,” he adds.

Beginning Aug, 4, the following operating hours at all branches will be:

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays

Additionally, beginning Aug. 4, the Southeast Branch will return to its appointment policy. Patrons who wish to visit the Branch from 2:30-4 p.m. Monday through Friday will need to arrange an appointment time online.

The Main Library will also reinstate its chaperone policy from 2-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, where patrons under the age of 17 will need to be accompanied by an adult chaperone age 25 or older.

For more information, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call 937-463-2665.

MIAMI TWP.

Health fair planned

Sterling Community Health will host a health fair from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at 8934 Kingsridge Drive. There will be free health screenings such as blood pressure checks, prostate tests, glucose, A1c and cholesterol checks.

The Breast and Cervical Cancer Project will provide breast exams and mammograms. Visitors must sign up in advance by calling 855-887-7364.

There will also be refreshments and giveaways. This event is free and open to the public.

GREENE COUNTY

XENIA

Bluegrass festival scheduled for Thursday-Saturday

The Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival will be Thursday through Saturday at Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center. The festival features nationally known acoustic music groups, including pioneers of bluegrass music, as well as a sampling of up and coming bands.

For more information or a list of performers, go to somusicfest.com.

MIAMI COUNTY

TROY

Board voted to take steps to renew levy

The Troy City Schools Board of Education voted June 30 to take the first step needed to renew an operating levy for the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The second step will include asking the Miami County Board of Elections to place the levy on the November ballot.

The board agreed to ask the Miami County Auditor to certify the amount an 0.85-mill, five-year levy would generate annually. The board will ask voters of the school district to renew a levy in the November election.

“If we did not have the funding from the levy, the Hayner would not exist as it does today. The levy enables the Hayner to continue to offer 90 percent of our programming free to the public such as: the Lucky Lemonade Concert Series, the Drawing Room Concert Series, PorchFest, Art Exhibits, Hayner Gift Gallery, Holiday Open House and more,” said David Wion, the center’s executive director.

The center’s first levy was approved nearly 50 years ago in June 1976 and has been renewed every five years since. The center, the former city library,opened in December 1976.

The center also provides meeting space for clubs, community organizations and non-profits that primarily serve the Troy residents. Levy funding provides staffing that coordinates and manages all the Hayner programming, use of the House for private events and community groups, day-to-day operation and care of the facility and funds to maintain, and preserve, this 1914 Hayner mansion on Main Street next to the 1880s county Courthouse.

TIPP CITY

Medicare classes available

Kate Johnsen from the Medicare Resource Center is providing a series of free educational classes offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services TMCS at the Tipp City Public Library.

Her program aims to simplify the complexities of Medicare and provide strategies to help residents maximize their healthcare coverage while minimizing costs.

Medicare Prescription Drug Saving Secrets, 5-6 p.m. Thursday. This class will focus on practical ways to reduce prescription costs and ensure participants have the best possible drug coverage tailored to their needs.

ABCs and Ds of Medicare, 5-6 p.m. Aug. 14. With Medicare plans changing annually, this class will help participants determine whether their coverage is the right fit and explore the latest updates to ensure they make informed choices.

While the classes are free, registration is required. Interested participants can sign up at tmcomservices.org.

Music festival planned for Aug. 30

The 2025 Tippapalooza Music Festival will be Aug. 30 in historic downtown. In addition to four musical acts hitting the stage over the course of the evening, Tippapalooza will feature special food selections from local establishments, offering a diverse mix of food and drink selections.

Festival doors open at 5 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m. and continuing through the evening. The event is free.

This year’s festival features four bands celebrating the Miami Valley’s rock credentials.

Tippapalooza was founded to promote local music and to support local non-profits.

The family-friendly festival allows attendees to bring lawn chairs.

For more information, visit tippapalooza.com.

WARREN COUNTY

LEBANON

New sites for Air and Space Trail

America 250-Ohio, the official state commission responsible for leading Ohio’s commemorations for America’s semiquincentennial in 2026, announced new sites for the Ohio Air and Space Trail. The Ohio Air and Space Trail is a themed collection of over 40 sites across Ohio that celebrate the Ohioans and locations closely linked to air and space exploration over the past century. Participating sites correspond with one or more trail themes, including innovation, birthplace of aviation, service to country, space exploration, training, preservation and flying experiences, and aviation feats and spectacles.

The trail honors several famous Ohio pilots, and Ohio’s Women Airforce Service Pilots from World War II. The new trail locations feature well-known sites, museum collections and hidden gems across the state, such as:

Cincinnati Observatory, the nation’s oldest professional observatory

Wright State University at Fairborn, one of the most comprehensive Wright Brothers collections

Warren County Historical Society Harmon Museum, a new gallery celebrating the history of flight, aviators, and astronauts

A full list of participants, interactive maps, and other resources can be found at ohioairandspace.com.

