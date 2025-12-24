Boxes abound in Oakwood: Cardboard recycling increase a gift to city coffers

This may be the busiest time of the year for boxes as people order and send gifts for the holidays; however, it is not the only time Oakwood’s recycling containers are full.

Last year, the city collected 182.4 tons of cardboard. So far, the city has seen a nearly 25% increase for 2025, with 227.65 tons of cardboard collected, and counting, said City Manager Katie Smiddy, according to the city’s recycling contractor Rumpke.

“Cardboard recycling reduces landfill disposal costs and supports Oakwood’s sustainability efforts,” Smiddy said. “In addition, Oakwood does receive revenue from recycled cardboard.”

According to the year-to-date report from Rumpke, the city has received $14,547.50 for cardboard recycling so far this year. Revenue amounts can vary year to year based on market pricing and volume, Smiddy said.

Cardboard is one of the most recycled materials globally, with a rate of more than 90% in many developed countries, according to MyGarbageCollection.com. Baled cardboard prices in the U.S. can vary based on region, quality and market demand. As of July 2025, the average baled cardboard prices were $60 to $120 per ton nationwide and $70 to $110 in the Midwest.

Are you breaking down your cardboard boxes?

Rumpke recommends that residents and businesses flatten cardboard boxes to save space and make recycling easier.

Remove any plastic wrapping or plastic foam packaging from cardboard boxes.

Avoid getting paper products wet, which can reduce their recyclability, and keep recycling paper and cardboard as clean and dry as possible.

There is no need to be concerned about the sticky tape on packaging unless it is excessive.

Last, cut out any food stains left from oil, cheese or other ingredients before recycling cardboard, such as pizza boxes.