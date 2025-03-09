Boys Basketball: Trotwood falls to Aiken in D-III regional final

Trotwood senior post Jermiel Atkins had 16 points and 19 rebounds for the Rams, who finished their season 24-3..

“First of all, I just want to give my hats off to Cincinnati Aiken,” said Carl Blanton, Sr. “They’re coached very well by (Derrell Black). They really came out to play. I think we jumped on them at first and when we had a little bit of control, we turned the ball over. The turnovers I think kind of cost us a game.”

Senior Baron White added 11 points for Trotwood, which entered the game on a 17-game winning streak that included a 78-76 victory over Aiken on Feb. 13 — the Falcons only loss of the season.

This time, Aiken ramped up its defense, scoring 22 points off of Trotwood’s 24 turnovers.

“You’re not going to win any games with those kind of n

umbers,” Blanton said.

The Rams also struggled from deep, shooting 16.7 percent from the 3-point line (2-for-12).

Aiken took a 14-8 lead midway through the second quarter. Trotwood responded with a 14-5 run, grabbing a 22-19 lead at the half.

Trotwood grabbed its biggest lead at seven points with 5:40 remaining in the third period, but Aiken fought back to grab a 45-41 lead to start the fourth quarter.

The Rams wouldn’t get

any closer. A basket by Deandre Carr-Short with three minutes to go gave the Falcons a 59-45 lead.

Trotwood was seeking its sixth trip to the final four. The Rams won the state title in their last appearance in 2019. Aiken’s last trip to the final four came in 2016.