Boys suffer hand, face injuries after firework explodes in Darke County

30 minutes ago
Two boys were injured after one had a firework explode in his hand in Darke County over the Fourth of July weekend.

Around 9:34 p.m. Saturday, Darke County sheriff’s deputies, Gettysburg Rescue, Bradford Rescue and CareFlight responded to the 7000 block of Auld Road for a firework injury.

A 12-year-old boy had a firework when it exploded in his hand, resulting in a severe hand injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

An 8-year-old boy was nearby and had minor facial injuries.

The 12-year-old was taken to the Darke County Airport and flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. The 8-year-old was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Both boys have non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.

