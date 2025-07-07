Boys suffer hand, face injuries after firework explodes in Darke County

A 12-year-old boy had a firework when it exploded in his hand, resulting in a severe hand injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

An 8-year-old boy was nearby and had minor facial injuries.

The 12-year-old was taken to the Darke County Airport and flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. The 8-year-old was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Both boys have non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.