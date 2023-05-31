Brig Gen. Scott Cain will assume command of AFRL next week

Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) will welcome Brig Gen. Scott Cain as its new commander in a ceremony at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Monday morning.
The change of command ceremony will be hosted by Gen. Duke Richardson, commander of Air Force Materiel Command. Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle, who has led AFRL since June 2020, will retire after the ceremony.
Cain received his commission from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1995, AFRL said.
With a background in astronautical engineering, aerospace engineering and national resource strategy, Cain is coming to AFRL after serving as the director for Air, Space and Cyberspace Operations, at the Air Force Materiel Command headquarters at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
As AFRL commander, Cain will lead a workforce of more than 11,500 Airmen, Guardians, Department of Defense civilians and contractors, and manage an annual budget of $3 billion.
“Cain will be responsible for formulating a comprehensive technology portfolio that anticipates future warfighter needs, while promoting risk-taking and problem-solving,” AFRL said. “He will accelerate the delivery of cross-domain solutions through partnerships with industry, academia and international allies, and execute an additional $3 billion in externally funded research and development.”
Cain will take charge of the Air Force’s technology and research and development work, overseeing AFWERX and the 711th Human Performance Wing and a team that “produces a deep technical and medical bench, pushing the boundaries of modern technology and improving science,” the lab said.
Immediately after the change of command ceremony, Lt. Gen. Tom Miller, deputy chief of staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection for the Air Force, will preside over Pringle’s retirement ceremony.
Pringle is ending a 32-year career to become the chief executive of the Colorado-based Space Foundation.
Both AFRL and AFMC are based at Wright-Patterson.
