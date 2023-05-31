Brig Gen. Scott Cain will assume command of AFRL next week

“Cain will be responsible for formulating a comprehensive technology portfolio that anticipates future warfighter needs, while promoting risk-taking and problem-solving,” AFRL said. “He will accelerate the delivery of cross-domain solutions through partnerships with industry, academia and international allies, and execute an additional $3 billion in externally funded research and development.”

Cain will take charge of the Air Force’s technology and research and development work, overseeing AFWERX and the 711th Human Performance Wing and a team that “produces a deep technical and medical bench, pushing the boundaries of modern technology and improving science,” the lab said.

Immediately after the change of command ceremony, Lt. Gen. Tom Miller, deputy chief of staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection for the Air Force, will preside over Pringle’s retirement ceremony.

Pringle is ending a 32-year career to become the chief executive of the Colorado-based Space Foundation.

Both AFRL and AFMC are based at Wright-Patterson.