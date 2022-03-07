Hamburger icon
Brookville school district to select new superintendent

Brookville High School parents have notified the school about a scam call about an ACT prep class. CONTRIBUTED.

caption arrowCaption
Brookville High School parents have notified the school about a scam call about an ACT prep class. CONTRIBUTED.

Local News
By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
22 minutes ago

The Brookville Local School District Board is set to vote on Jason Wood as superintendent at the March 28 board meeting, the school district said Monday. Wood will take over for Tim Hopkins, who is retiring after serving 22 years in the job.

The Brookville district said Wood was selected from two finalists.

caption arrowCaption
Jason Wood. Courtesy of Coldwater Exempted Village Schools

Jason Wood. Courtesy of Coldwater Exempted Village Schools

caption arrowCaption
Jason Wood. Courtesy of Coldwater Exempted Village Schools

Most recently, Wood served as the superintendent of the Coldwater Exempted Village Schools in Mercer County since 2015. Previously he worked as a principal, athletic director, teacher and coach during his 27 year career in education.

Wood holds a bachelor’s degree from Huntington College, a master of education degree from Marygrove College, and both a principal and superintendent license from the University of Dayton.

Hopkins is currently the longest-serving school superintendent in Montgomery County, having taken the Brookville job in February 2000. Before coming back to Brookville, Hopkins was a classroom teacher, assistant high school principal, high school principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent in four other Ohio school districts.

Hopkins grew up in Brookville and graduated from Brookville High School in 1977. His wife and their three children also graduated from Brookville schools.

caption arrowCaption
Tim Hopkins, superintendent, Brookville Local Schools

Tim Hopkins, superintendent, Brookville Local Schools

caption arrowCaption
Tim Hopkins, superintendent, Brookville Local Schools

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

