Buc-ee's progress: Store, roadway construction continues in Huber Heights as 6-month countdown to open begins

Buc-ee’s began search for managers at 8000 State Route 235 location this summer; Still on schedule for an April 2026 opening.
Construction continues on Buc-ee's on Ohio Route 235 in Huber Heights, just south of Park Layne. An additional lane is being added from westbound I-70. The store is anticipated to open in early 2026. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Construction continues on Buc-ee's on Ohio Route 235 in Huber Heights, just south of Park Layne. An additional lane is being added from westbound I-70. The store is anticipated to open in early 2026. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
16 minutes ago
As construction of Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s store continues in Huber Heights, crews have completed substantial roadway and interchange improvements nearby in preparation for the anticipated increase in traffic to the mega-sized, Beaver-themed travel center.

Buc-ee’s began its search for managers at the Huber Heights location this summer and is still on schedule for an April 2026 opening, the company confirmed recently.

Located at 8000 State Route 235, the store is slowly becoming recognizable, with star emblems hung on the building’s exterior and customary entryway designs evoking the feel of Buc-ee’s stores in other areas of the country.

Just off the site, roadway improvements are well underway, with crews redesigning the interchange that will welcome thousands of Buc-ee’s visitors in just a matter of months.

The roadway project, lead by Kelchner Construction, is nearing the end of its fourth phase, which includes the construction of a center lane concrete island on Ohio State Route 235, as well as storm sewer installation and related improvements, according to Kelchner Project Manager Brian Green.

Construction continues on exit 41 off Interstate 70 and on Ohio Route 235 near the site of Buc-ee's in Huber Heights. An additional lane is being added from westbound I-70 to accommodate an expected increase in traffic due to the popular store and gas station. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Green said in an email this week that crews have so far completed the widening of the roadway and placement of base and intermediate pavement, which will provide two additional northbound lanes on the Interstate 70 ramp and Ohio 235.

Crews have also built two entrances into the Buc-ee’s site, added an eastbound lane on CenterPoint 70 Boulevard and finished all underground electrical conduit and power cable upgrades, Green said.

“With phase four wrapping up, only one final stage of work remains,” he added.

The upcoming final phase will bring nightly lane closures, as the surface course of pavement is installed and lane striping is completed.

“The project will conclude with the installation of new traffic signals and overhead trusses, expected in November, which will mark the full completion of the roadway improvement,” Green said.

