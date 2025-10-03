Buc-ee’s progress: Store, roadway construction continues in Huber Heights as 6-month countdown to open begins

Located at 8000 State Route 235, the store is slowly becoming recognizable, with star emblems hung on the building’s exterior and customary entryway designs evoking the feel of Buc-ee’s stores in other areas of the country.

Just off the site, roadway improvements are well underway, with crews redesigning the interchange that will welcome thousands of Buc-ee’s visitors in just a matter of months.

The roadway project, lead by Kelchner Construction, is nearing the end of its fourth phase, which includes the construction of a center lane concrete island on Ohio State Route 235, as well as storm sewer installation and related improvements, according to Kelchner Project Manager Brian Green.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Green said in an email this week that crews have so far completed the widening of the roadway and placement of base and intermediate pavement, which will provide two additional northbound lanes on the Interstate 70 ramp and Ohio 235.

Crews have also built two entrances into the Buc-ee’s site, added an eastbound lane on CenterPoint 70 Boulevard and finished all underground electrical conduit and power cable upgrades, Green said.

“With phase four wrapping up, only one final stage of work remains,” he added.

The upcoming final phase will bring nightly lane closures, as the surface course of pavement is installed and lane striping is completed.