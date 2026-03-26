Buc-ee’s: Everything you need to know about the popular store in Huber Heights

Here is some of our recent coverage to help you catch up on the news and discover everything you need to know about the store before it opens.

March 24: Buc-ee’s announces details for Huber Heights April 6 opening

Buc-ee’s has officially announced plans for the grand opening of its Huber Heights store, and representatives of the Texas-based company said visitors are in for a treat.

Buc-ee’s will debut its first Ohio store at 6 a.m. April 6, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to follow at noon.

March 19 : Buc-ee’s in Huber Heights will have a new design where the food is made

Buc-ee’s locations are designed so guests can see as much of the food making process as possible.

That will be the case at the new Huber Heights location. The popular convenience store and gas station chain is based out of Texas and known for its wide selection of food items, many of which are cooked in-house.

“There is no commissary for Buc-ee’s,” said Culinary Foodservice Director Jim Mills. “We make our food. That’s very much different than what you see in a typical up-and-down the highway travel stop.”

March 12: WATCH: Aerial video of the coming-soon Buc-ee’s in Huber Heights

Nick Graham from our visuals team went to the site for updated drone footage with just a few weeks before the planned opening.

March 11: The road to Buc-ee’s: How traffic near the megastore will flow

Nearby roadways have been upgraded to accommodate the anticipated influx in traffic to the new Buc-ee’s in Huber Heights.

Recent infrastructure upgrades in the area include lane widening, new traffic signals and the opening of the “Buc-ee’s Boulevard” access road.

Most out-of-town visitors will access the travel center via Interstate 70. The Huber Heights store is situated just northeast of the I-70/Ohio 235 interchange.

March 10: Buc-ee’s in Ohio: Mayor says company considering second location just weeks ahead of Huber Heights opening

A second Buc-ee’s location could be coming to Ohio.

The Texas-based chain recently filed a petition to annex land in northeast Ohio to open a new travel center near the Ohio 39 and Interstate 71 interchange, city of Mansfield Mayor Jodie Perry announced on social media.

The company has filed annexation requests with the city of Mansfield, Richland County, and Madison and Mifflin townships, according to Perry.

March 9: PHOTOS: Looking back at Buc-ee’s construction progress in Huber Heights

The groundbreaking ceremony for Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s took place on Aug. 8, 2024 in Huber Heights.

Feb. 2: Buc-ee’s: Proposed TIF district could generate $4.6M over 30 years for infrastructure work

Huber Heights City Council considered the formation of a Tax Increment Financing district to help fund infrastructure improvements in the area of the new Buc-ee’s on Ohio 235.

TIF districts allow a portion of property taxes to be reinvested, keeping funds within the boundary lines set by a municipality.

Total revenue projected to be generated from this proposed TIF district is approximately $4.6 million over the next 30 years, council documents show.

Jan 21: Opening date set for Buc-ee’s Huber Heights location

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore announced the date set for the grand opening of Buc-ee’s.

The new travel station will open to the public at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 6, and “their doors will never close after that!” Gore announced in a Facebook post.

Local first responders from Montgomery, Miami, Clark, and Greene Counties will get the first look at the massive 74,000-square-foot gas station/convenience store during a “sneak peek” event on April 3, Gore said.