Buck Creek beach advisory doesn’t stop some from vacation play

The main beach at Buck Creek State Park remains under a Bacteria Contamination Advisory after testing found heightened concentrations of E. coli bacteria in the water, according to a state official.

However, on a chillier than usual Friday, some people still played in the water as part of their summer break or vacation.

In a release, Natalie Foos, land and water resources administrator for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Watercraft, said most strains of E. coli are harmless but its presence could mean that there are disease-causing pathogens in the water.

An advisory has been posted at the main beach, which will remain in effect until tests show that E. coli levels have dropped back down below acceptable limits.

Until the advisory is lifted, children, older people, people in ill health and people with weakened immune systems are advised not to swim in the water, Foos said.

On Friday afternoon, Leon Martin said he, his wife and four children were on vacation from their home in central Missouri, using the Buck Creek campground and visiting family in the area. The Martins were among those in the beach area playing in the water.

He said he had searched Google about the marina and the beach and knew some about the water issues.

“No, it doesn’t really bother me because we grew up around streams and rivers and had the same issue there,” Martin said. “Every couple years you would hear, ‘Don’t eat the fish from you know, the Susquehanna River or whatever,’ .. and we just went on with life like normal. It hasn’t killed anybody in the family yet.”

The advisory was initially issued on June 9 after a test found 323 colony-forming units of E. Coli per 100 ml of water, above the Ohio Department of Health’s acceptable threshold of 235 cfu per 100 ml. Colony-forming units are an estimate of the number of viable bacteria in a sample.

Foos said that the ODNR monitors E. Coli counts at state park beaches starting before Memorial Day and continuing through Labor Day weekend. According to the Ohio Department of Health’s BeachGuard website, the reservoir at Buck Creek State Park is tested once every two weeks, unless high levels of bacteria are found.

“ODNR reminds our visitors to look for the signs to determine if a beach advisory has been posted or to check for advisories on Beach Guard,” Foos said. “If E. coli counts exceed set water quality standards, an advisory will be posted indicating that the level of bacteria has reached potentially unsafe levels and could potentially make you ill.”

ODNR officials closed the marina for a few days in early May after a substance was found on the top of the water. It was contained using flotation devices called containment booms.