Buckeye Trail: MetroParks OK’s feasibility study for national designation

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources recently launched the "Buckeye Trail Anywhere" downloadable, printable guide that encourages tracking movement and learning about the Buckeye Trail - CONTRIBUTED

Five Rivers MetroParks’ three commissioners on Friday voted to support the Buckeye Trail Association’s wish to pursue a feasibility study through the National Park Service to designate the Buckeye Trail as a National Scenic Trail.

Ohio’s Buckeye Trail, established in 1959, spans 1,454 miles and passes through six MetroParks. Every Ohioan is within 90 minutes of a portion of the Buckeye Trail, according to Five Rivers MetroParks.

There are 11 National Scenic Trails in the U.S. to date, including the Appalachian Trail and the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail. The most recent trail designation is the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail in 2009.

Benefits of this designation include increased federal support, enhanced visibility and expanded opportunities for community and economic development across Ohio. If designated, the Buckeye Trail would become the fifth-largest scenic trail, according to Five Rivers MetroParks.

Once a study is concluded, the National Park Service will submit a report to the U.S. Secretary of Interior’s office, which will then make recommendations to Congress.

