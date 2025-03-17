Buckeye Trail: MetroParks OK’s feasibility study for national designation

There are 11 National Scenic Trails in the U.S. to date, including the Appalachian Trail and the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail. The most recent trail designation is the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail in 2009.

Benefits of this designation include increased federal support, enhanced visibility and expanded opportunities for community and economic development across Ohio. If designated, the Buckeye Trail would become the fifth-largest scenic trail, according to Five Rivers MetroParks.

Once a study is concluded, the National Park Service will submit a report to the U.S. Secretary of Interior’s office, which will then make recommendations to Congress.