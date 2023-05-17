BreakingNews
NEW DETAILS: Area high school athlete being released after cardiac arrest, heart transplant
X

Building 5 on Wright-Patterson's Area B reveals amazing artifacts and stories.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top