Bushido Ramen Shop to open this week in Kettering

Owner Victor Wang described his family as ramen people who always search for ramen wherever they go. After moving to the region from China to attend the University of Dayton, they were disappointed in the local ramen options.

Wang asked, “Why not build a shop ourselves?”

“Our dedication is our Creamy Soup,” Wang said. “The broth was meticulously crafted with pork and chicken bones, which are simmered for long hours to extract the full umami flavor, carefully refining it to perfection.”

His family is experienced in making homemade noodles and gyoza, but the shop does not have enough room for them to make those items in house. Instead, they are sourcing those items from Japanese ramen and gyoza makers.

“In the long run, after smoothing out our operation, we will make them with our own recipe in house,” Wang said. “We will always be committed to the quality of our noodles and soup.”

For people that love the taste of mocha or garlic, Wang recommends the Black Garlic Ramen. Those that don’t mind a little tingly feeling on their taste buds should try the Bushido Red made with a spicy oil.

Other items on the menu include Tonkotsu Ramen, Creamy Chicken, Miso, Spicy Miso, Chicken Karaage and a special fried rice.

A must-try are the Bushido Buns — fried pork cutlets wrapped with lotus leaf buns and served with a homemade bun sauce.

For more information and updates on Bushido Ramen Shop, visit the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram (@bushidoramenshop) pages.