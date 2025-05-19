Breaking: Courthouse Square fountain unveiled ahead of NATO’s arrival

Bushido Ramen Shop to open this week in Kettering

Bushido Ramen Shop will be located at 2607 Wilmington Pike in Kettering (NATALIE JONES/STAFF).

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Bushido Ramen Shop will be located at 2607 Wilmington Pike in Kettering (NATALIE JONES/STAFF).
Local News
By
Updated 0 minutes ago
X

The founders of Blossom Juicy Bar are opening a ramen shop this week in Kettering.

Bushido Ramen Shop will open its doors for a grand opening 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 23 at 2607 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.

Owner Victor Wang described his family as ramen people who always search for ramen wherever they go. After moving to the region from China to attend the University of Dayton, they were disappointed in the local ramen options.

ExplorePrevious Coverage: New ramen shop coming to Kettering is owned by family behind Blossom Juicy Bar

Wang asked, “Why not build a shop ourselves?”

“Our dedication is our Creamy Soup,” Wang said. “The broth was meticulously crafted with pork and chicken bones, which are simmered for long hours to extract the full umami flavor, carefully refining it to perfection.”

His family is experienced in making homemade noodles and gyoza, but the shop does not have enough room for them to make those items in house. Instead, they are sourcing those items from Japanese ramen and gyoza makers.

Bushido Ramen Shop will be located at 2607 Wilmington Pike in Kettering (FACEBOOK PHOTO).

Credit: Facebook Photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Facebook Photo

“In the long run, after smoothing out our operation, we will make them with our own recipe in house,” Wang said. “We will always be committed to the quality of our noodles and soup.”

For people that love the taste of mocha or garlic, Wang recommends the Black Garlic Ramen. Those that don’t mind a little tingly feeling on their taste buds should try the Bushido Red made with a spicy oil.

Other items on the menu include Tonkotsu Ramen, Creamy Chicken, Miso, Spicy Miso, Chicken Karaage and a special fried rice.

Explore‘You have to be able to adapt’: Some Dayton small businesses thriving through economy of uncertainty

A must-try are the Bushido Buns — fried pork cutlets wrapped with lotus leaf buns and served with a homemade bun sauce.

For more information and updates on Bushido Ramen Shop, visit the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram (@bushidoramenshop) pages.

In Other News
1
3-year-old, 2 adults rescued from river after boat sinks in Tipp City
2
NATO explainer: Why the parliamentary assembly is coming to Dayton and...
3
Memorial Day travel expected up again, mostly by car, with gas prices...
4
Petition to abolish property taxes in Ohio OK’d by the state
5
2 people injured after Vandalia fire; 1 jumped from window, 13 people...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.