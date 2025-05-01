Business Happenings

Unwavering commitment and transformative efforts in the community underscore the Pillar Awards as a beacon of the region’s highest accomplishments in service and leadership.

Honorees: Marsha Bonhart, media trailblazer; Carl Kennebrew, IUE-CWA international president; and Stacey Lawson, chief human resources officer, Premier Health.

Rising Pillar honoree: Fabrice Juin, regional equity initiative manager, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission

Pillar IMPACT Award for minority-owned businesses: Robinson’s Janitorial & Floor Care Service

“These outstanding individuals embody the commitment and leadership that leads to meaningful progress in our community,” said Nikol Miller, executive director of the Miami Valley Urban League. “It’s a privilege to celebrate their accomplishments and the impact they’ve made throughout the Greater Dayton area. We’re especially excited to add the honor of Rising Pillar this year to recognize up-and-coming leaders who are making a difference and inspire other young leaders to do the same.”

The awards will be presented at the 2025 Pillar Awards Reception on June 3 at the Dayton Arcade, 35 W. 4th St., Dayton, 45402. More information and tickets can be purchased at mvul.org/pillars.

Woolpert reaches No. 39 on top 500 design list

Woolpert has been ranked as Engineering News-Record’s 39th largest design firm on its annual Top 500 Design Firms List, climbing nearly 100 spots over the last decade.

ENR ranks companies performing engineering, architecture, environmental services, and other specialties based on annual revenue in the U.S. and abroad. ENR is widely considered the industry’s preeminent trade publication.

In 2024, Woolpert grew in capabilities, staff, global footprint and revenue. Employees joined Woolpert organically and through strategic acquisitions to expand from 2,000 to more than 2,700 employees across five continents, with annual revenue growing from roughly $400 million in 2023 to more than $650 million in 2024.

The company made three strategic acquisitions in 2024.

Bermello Ajamil & Partners joined in January, a full-service architecture and engineering firm that specializes in cruise line and port terminals.

In March, Woolpert added Murphy Geospatial, a multidisciplinary geospatial solutions company that mirrors the integrated solutions of Woolpert and has offices in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

In October, Greenbox Architecture joined the firm. The Australia-based full-service architecture firm specializes in data center design and complements the U.S. and U.K.-based acquisition of Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects in 2022.

Woolpert also advanced long-term succession planning, naming Neil Churman president of the company in early 2024 and then CEO in January 2025, succeeding Scott Cattran who led the company since 2015. Cattran now serves as executive chairman of the board of directors.

Churman said the advancing ENR ranking reflects Woolpert’s commitment to continued global growth and its vision to become the world’s premier architecture, engineering and geospatial firm.

Montgomery County vendor license list

Beyond Grocery LLC, dba Beyond Grocery LLC, 31 S. Main St., Dayton, 45402

Heard S Lawn Care Services LLC, dba Heard’s Lawn Care Services LLC, 3400 Stocker Dr., Kettering, 45429

Heard S Lawn Care Services LLC, dba Heard’s Lawn Care Services LLC, 6307 Blue Ash Rd., Dayton, 45414

Kennard Travis, dba Scrap Em Junk Car Removal LLC, 3224 Lodge Ave., Dayton, 45414

MS Distribution LLC, 2930 E. 2nd St., Dayton, 45403

BUSINESS CALENDAR

MBAC Series: Benefits of state certification

The Dayton Minority Business Assistance Center is hosting a zoom meeting about the benefits of becoming a state certified minority-owned, woman-owned or veteran-friendly business on Tuesday from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Register in the events calendar at daytonchamber.org.

Omega CDC Ready 4 Work program

Eleanor Newman-Bumpus, a lead workforce development trainer at Omega CDC, is heading a Ready 4 Work program Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the northwest branch of the Dayton Metro Library, 2410 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton.

Drop by or make an appointment to receive assistance with updating/creating a resume, soft skills, professional etiquette, job searching and mock interviews.

Resume rescue: What hiring managers wish you knew

Learn how to craft your resume to tell your story and the value you can bring to a potential employer. The workshop will take place Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. in the community room of the Miami Township Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, 2718 Lyons Rd., Miamisburg.

Registration is required at the events calendar of DaytonMetroLibrary.org.

Greater Dayton REIA meetup

Have investments in and around Springfield? Interested in this growing market? Join the Greater Dayton Real Estate Investors Association for networking and discussion Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bob Evans, 1600 W 1st St., Springfield.

Success Center Foundation

The Success Center Foundation will be available Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Huber Heights Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, 6243 Brandt Pk.

Local business members and entrepreneurs will be available to provide free financial direction and mentoring for personal or business growth.