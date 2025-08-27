Busy Kettering roadway has lanes closed until water main break repaired near Community Golf Course

A water main break in Kettering has temporarily closed lanes on a busy roadway.
Montgomery County Environmental Services crews are continuing to work on a service line leak located near the 700 block of West Dorothy Lane. The eastbound lanes of West Dorothy Lane will be closed until repairs are done.
Eastbound traffic will shift into one of the westbound lanes, leaving only one lane open in each direction between Allendale Drive and Patterson Road.
MCES said traffic delays during morning commute might be possible, and are encouraged to allow extra time for their drive and to use alternate routes where possible.
Residents in that area will be notified directly if their service is impacted.
