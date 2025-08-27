Breaking: Dayton could install 64 speed, 17 red light camera systems

Busy Kettering roadway has lanes closed until water main break repaired near Community Golf Course

ajc.com

Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

A water main break in Kettering has temporarily closed lanes on a busy roadway.

Montgomery County Environmental Services crews are continuing to work on a service line leak located near the 700 block of West Dorothy Lane. The eastbound lanes of West Dorothy Lane will be closed until repairs are done.

Eastbound traffic will shift into one of the westbound lanes, leaving only one lane open in each direction between Allendale Drive and Patterson Road.

MCES said traffic delays during morning commute might be possible, and are encouraged to allow extra time for their drive and to use alternate routes where possible.

Residents in that area will be notified directly if their service is impacted.

In Other News
1
Dayton could install 64 speed, 17 red light camera systems
2
Consumers’ office hails Supreme Court ruling on AES Ohio ‘overearnings’
3
CareSource invests in Cincinnati startup
4
Large crowd expected for first Springboro Schools Back to School Bash
5
‘We just need to step on the gas,’ Ramaswamy tells Ohio Chamber forum

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.