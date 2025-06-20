Busy Kettering shopping center sells for $7.1 million

Snow represented the seller in the transaction, Cuyahoga Investments LLC, of Cleveland.

The deal officially closed with funding June 17, although it was under contract for a number of months, Snow said.

The busy shopping center has been home to Big Lots, Dairy Queen, the Vyral video gaming and computer sales center, Dollar Tree, Subway, Great Clips, and more.

The purchasing entity is local, HN Kettering Plaza LLC. It was represented in the deal by Robert Bernstein, of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

Bernstein said the purchasing group is made of up of local investors who already own several properties in the area. He declined to name the investors, but he said their early primary goal is to fill some of the vacancies at the Kettering center.

The sites they own include Rand Plaza in Miamisburg, Alex Tower Plaza in West Carrollton, a center in Huber Heights and others.

“At least it stays in the local area,” Snow said Friday. “I had a lot of interest from private equity groups from all over the country. So I’m glad to hear that it’s going to be somebody local who is going to be here.”